Apple takes a cut of in-app sales — usually 30 percent — in a practice that has faced significant backlash from app developers. Apple CEO Tim Cook defended the cut in front of Congress in July when big tech executives were grilled over anticompetitive concerns.
Epic Games chief executive Tim Sweeney criticized Apple for the practice earlier this summer.
“The iOS App Store’s monopoly protects only Apple profit, not device security,” he said.
Fortnite no longer showed up on the App Store on Thursday afternoon. It was still available on Google’s Play Store.
Apple told The Verge in a statement that it removed Fortnite from the store after Epic violated its guidelines.
“Epic enabled a feature in its app which was not reviewed or approved by Apple, and they did so with the express intent of violating the App Store guidelines regarding in-app payments that apply to every developer who sells digital goods or services,” it said in a statement to the publication.