San Francisco-based Airbnb was founded in 2008 as a way to let people rent out their own apartments or houses to others. It has become a leader in the so-called sharing economy, joining Uber and Lyft as a way for people to share services with one another without forming full-fledged businesses.
The company now says it has 7 million listings on its site in more than 220 countries and regions. It has expanded to include activities and adventures in many cities and is a popular vacation tool.
But it has also faced strife with local municipalities, many of which have accused the company of driving up housing costs by encouraging people to list their properties as short-term rentals.
Meanwhile, Airbnb’s business has been hit by the global pandemic, which has paused much planned travel. Airbnb laid off 1,900 employees, or a quarter of its workforce this spring, as the coronavirus raised fears about interacting with other people’s spaces.
At the time, CEO Brian Chesky told employees that the company’s revenue for 2020 was expected to be less than half what it was in 2019.
“While we know Airbnb’s business will fully recover, the changes it will undergo are not temporary or short-lived,” Chesky wrote in a note to employees in May.