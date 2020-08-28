Earlier this year, Boeing said it would repeat the test flight, in which its Starliner spacecraft was to have flown to the International Space Station without astronauts. That flight would be no earlier than December, a full year after the failure. But it could slip into January, officials have said.

The time it is taking to resolve the problems is an indication of how serious they were and also of how cautiously Boeing is proceeding before trying to fly the Starliner capsule again.

Along with SpaceX, Boeing is under contract as part of NASA’s “commercial crew program” to develop and build spacecraft capable of flying astronauts to and from the space station. But before NASA allows Boeing to fly crews, it has to prove the spacecraft is safe and reliable, which was the aim of the mission without astronauts in December.

As soon as the Starliner reached space, it encountered setbacks. The clock in its onboard computer was 11 hours off, causing the computer to think it was at an entirely different point in the mission. Controllers on the ground also had difficulty communicating with the spacecraft.

And as they worked to remedy the timing problem, they discovered another software glitch that might have caused the service-module portion of the craft to collide with the crew capsule on separation. They were able to beam up a fix for that problem, however, and the capsule landed safely two days after lifting off.

The Starliner did not, however, complete one of the key objectives of the mission: docking with the space station.

Since then, NASA engineers have been embedded with Boeing engineers to ensure that the corrective work is done properly, NASA officials have said. Boeing and NASA flight control teams have also completed a simulation from the launch of the spacecraft to docking with the station, and it has “additional mission simulations on the horizon as the teams fine-tune flight rules and procedures,” NASA said in the news release.

SpaceX, by contrast, is months ahead with the development of its Dragon capsule. Last year, it successfully completed an uncrewed test flight. Then in May it launched Dragon from the Kennedy Space Center, carrying two NASA astronauts, Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley.

The pair stayed on the space station for two months, and then splashed down earlier this month, completing the first flight of NASA astronauts from American soil since the retirement of the space shuttle fleet in 2011. The company is now working toward flying its first operational mission on Oct. 23, which would carry a group of three NASA astronauts and one Japanese astronaut for a six-month stay on the station.

Another crewed mission is being planned for next spring.

Meanwhile, Boeing, the longtime industry behemoth, has lagged well behind its competitor, and isn’t scheduled to fly its first mission with crews until June of next year at the earliest. But first, Boeing would have to successfully complete the test flight without astronauts onboard.

NASA officials have said they were far too lax in its oversight of Boeing’s software development.

“Perhaps we didn’t have as many people embedded in that process as we should have,” Steve Stitch, NASA’s commercial crew program manager, said at a news conference last month.

Since SpaceX used a newer, “nontraditional approach” to software development, he said the agency was more focused on that, he said.

“When one provider has a newer approach than another, it’s often natural for a human being to spend more time on that newer approach,” he said. “And maybe we didn’t quite take the time we need with the more traditional approach.”

NASA appears confident that Boeing will be able to fix its problems and move toward flying people. Earlier this week, it announced that NASA astronaut Jeanette Epps, who was abruptly pulled from a spaceflight mission two years ago without explanation, would fly on the first operational Boeing mission.