The software, which is built into the operating systems on Google’s Android phones and Apple’s iPhones, uses bluetooth to tell whether people have spent significant time near one another. If a participant in the program, known as “exposure notification,” tests positive for coronavirus, that person’s close contacts may get a notification.

AD

First launched in May, the software got off to a rocky start. Some public health agencies in the U.S. and around the world had wanted to build mobile apps that would help them trace the spread of the virus, a process known as “contact tracing.” But the contact tracing apps that initially launched did not function properly because of limitations the two tech giants place on mobile apps distributed through their stores. Citing privacy concerns and potential battery drain, Apple and Google declined to give public health agencies special access for the purpose of contact tracing.

AD

Instead, Apple and Google launched their own software that is built into the operating system. Public health agencies were asked to design their own apps that utilize the software. But the Apple and Google software provides very little information to public health agencies, and only six U.S. states have created apps that work with Apple and Google’s software.

Tuesday’s announcement, the companies said in a joint conference call, may help speed up adoption by allowing states to participate without creating customized apps.