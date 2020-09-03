The fast-track timeline initially appeared to worry some career lawyers at DOJ: This summer, more than 30 attorneys communicated their thoughts in an informal poll about the probe, and the vast majority said at the time they were not ready to file a case yet against Google, according to a third person familiar with the matter. The DOJ has forged ahead with its work since then under Barr’s direction.

The timeline illustrates the extent to which Barr has sought to mount one of the most high-profile assaults against big tech by the Trump administration. Other details about Barr’s involvement — and that fractious nature of the Google probe at the DOJ in Washington and throughout the U.S. — were first reported earlier Thursday by the New York Times.

AD

AD

A spokesman for Barr did not respond to a request for comment. DOJ declined comment. Google declined to comment.

An antitrust lawsuit against Google would mark the second major entanglement between the U.S. government and the tech giant over its corporate footprint. Federal regulators under former president Barack Obama similarly probed the tech giant, but his administration ultimately concluded its investigation in 2013 without pursuing significant, structural changes at Google, including a break up of the company.