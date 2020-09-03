The company also said that it would label posts by any candidate or campaign that tries to declare victory before the final results are in, directing people to the official results from Reuters. It will do the same for any posts that try to delegitimize the outcome of the election — for example, a claim that voting by mail could lead to fraud. It has also started to limit users’ ability to forward articles on its Messenger platform to large groups of people.

“The US elections are just two months away, and with Covid-19 affecting communities across the country, I’m concerned about the challenges people could face when voting,” Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg said in a post Thursday morning. “I’m also worried that with our nation so divided and election results potentially taking days or even weeks to be finalized, there could be an increased risk of civil unrest across the country. This election is not going to be business as usual. We all have a responsibility to protect our democracy.”

The moves are unlikely to quell criticism that the social network plays a harmful role in the democratic process. Some experts have called for removing political advertising entirely, an option Facebook once considered.

A person familiar with the company’s thinking, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive matters, said the company was trying to find middle ground. Facebook is aware that campaigns target their strongest and potentially misleading attacks for the few days before the election, when a larger share of the electorate is paying attention.

“This gives campaigns the tools to make their closing arguments and run aggressive get-out-the-vote efforts,” said Facebook spokesman Tom Reynolds. “But it’s also providing unprecedented transparency in the critical days before the election.”

Thursday’s announcement applies only to new advertising, not to previously approved ad campaigns. Facebook has also resisted widespread calls to fact-check political ads.

The efforts show the degree to which the company is gaming out potential election-night scenarios and outcomes that extend beyond the electoral contest.

Zuckerberg views the election as unprecedented and is deeply concerned about the integrity of the contest being compromised, according to people who work with him who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss his thinking. He sees it as a critical test, they said.

It is a follow-up to one the company was largely viewed as having failed in 2016, after which it disclosed that Russian operatives had spread disinformation messages to millions of U.S. voters in an attempt to sow division and support President Trump

The company said it would work with election officials to remove false claims about polling conditions in the last 72 hours of the campaign and after Election Day until there is a clear winner.