The scientists said they could find no possible non-biological explanation for the abundance of the chemical in the Venusian atmosphere. Although Venus is broiling at the surface, there are regions in its thick atmosphere that scientists consider to be potentially habitable. For decades, some planetary scientists have suggested that microbes could be circulating in the atmosphere.

“We did our very best to show what else would be causing phosphine in the abundance we found on Venus. And we found nothing. We found nothing close,” said Clara Sousa-Silva, research scientist in MIT’s Department of Earth, Atmospheric and Planetary Sciences.

“Any organisms on Venus will probably be very different to their Earth cousins, but they too could be the source of phosphine in the atmosphere,” the researchers said in a news release.

Venus has long been overshadowed by Mars as a potential abode of life, because the planet’s dense atmosphere has led to a runaway greenhouse effect, resulting in hellish surface temperatures and crushing atmospheric pressures. Robotic probes have revealed a landscape that appears inhospitable to any imaginable life form.

Relatively speaking, Mars is more congenial and has been targeted by many robotic missions, including most recently NASA’s Mars 2020 rover, Perseverance. NASA is pondering proposals for two relatively low-cost robotic missions to Venus, but they have not been approved.

Monday’s announcement of the discovery of phosphine could push NASA and other space agencies to take a closer look at Venus.