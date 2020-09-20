The Trump administration had planned to effectively ban WeChat and fellow Chinese-owned app TikTok in the U.S. late tonight by preventing them from appearing in mobile-phone app stores.

The planned bans stemmed from a pair of executive orders Trump issued Aug. 6, declaring that both apps posed threats to national security because they collected “vast swaths” of data on Americans and other users, and offered the Chinese Communist Party avenues for censoring or distorting information.

But neither ban is set to proceed tonight, after the court order and a separate development Saturday, when the Commerce Department delayed the TikTok ban until September 27 because the app’s owner is negotiating a possible deal to give Oracle Corp. oversight of U.S. user data.

WeChat had about 3.3 million monthly active users in the United States as of August, according to analytics provider App Annie. It is a common tool for Chinese speakers in the United States to communicate with friends and relatives in China, because most Western communication apps, including Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp, are banned in China.

A group called the WeChat Users Allliance filed suit in federal court opposing the executive order and seeking to stop a ban, arguing that the app represents a virtual public square for Chinese speakers in the U.S.

They requested a preliminary injunction halting the ban — details of which the Trump administration announced Friday — arguing it would harm free speech.

“The court grants the motion on the ground that the plaintiffs have shown serious questions going to the merits of the First Amendment claim,” Judge Laurel Beeler wrote in the order granting the preliminary injunction. The order was filed late Saturday.

“There are serious First Amendment problems with the WeChat ban, which targets the Chinese American community and trampled on their First Amendment guaranteed freedoms to speak, to worship, to read and react to the press, and to organize and associate for numerous purposes,' a lawyer for the plaintiffs, Michael Bien, said in reaction to the court order.

Neither the Commerce Department nor WeChat owner Tencent immediately responded to requests for comment.

WeChat has been described as the Swiss army knife of apps, allowing users to pay bills, order food, book travel, read news and shop online.

Within China, WeChat is heavily censored. Posts about Chinese politics — and many other topics — disappear from the app. Chinese authorities have used WeChat to monitor political dissidents and other critics, some of whom have been detained by police or sentenced to prison for their posts on the platform.

When Chinese speakers abroad use the app to read news, they are reading and browsing in a heavily censored news ecosystem, helping Beijing shape communities and conversations.

And in research published this year, University of Toronto showed that WeChat was subjecting users outside of China to surveillance in order to train algorithms used to censor information at home.

“WeChat users outside of China may think that WeChat’s political censorship and surveillance system does not affect them. However, in new research we show that files and images shared by WeChat users with accounts outside of China are subject to political surveillance, and this content is used to train and build up the censorship system that WeChat uses to censor China-registered users,” researchers from the university’s Munk School of Global Affairs & Public Policy wrote.

Reacting to that report, Tencent said that “all content shared among international users of WeChat is private,” according to a statement provided by Meredith Julian at the public relations firm Brunswick Group.