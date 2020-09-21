DOJ declined comment. Google did not immediately respond for comment.
The Justice Department could file a lawsuit against Google this month, overriding skepticism from its own top lawyers
The White House is also expected to host Republican attorneys general on Wednesday to discuss a controversial, decades-old federal law that spares social media platforms from being held liable for the content posted by their users, according to the two people, who said it is not clear if any Democrats had been invited to the gathering.
U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr is expected to join the meeting weeks after the Justice Department publicly called on Congress to adopt sweeping changes to the law, which is known as Section 230. Barr and the DOJ endorsed the revisions partly out of concern that social-media sites, including Google-owned YouTube, moderated content online in a way that censored conservative users and viewpoints.
“Online censorship goes far beyond the issue of free speech, it’s also one of protecting consumers and ensuring they are informed of their rights and resources to fight back under the law,” said White House spokesman Judd Deere. “State attorneys general are on the front lines of this issue and President Trump wants to hear their perspectives.”