The Justice Department and Google each declined to comment.

The Justice Department opened its investigation of Google last year, a probe that initially appeared focused on the company’s advertising business but since then has come to encompass its dominant footprint in online search. It marks the first major entanglement between the U.S. government and the tech giant since 2013, when federal officials last scrutinized Google on antitrust grounds but opted against filing a lawsuit challenging the company. In the meantime, European regulators have slapped Google with billions of dollars in fines for violating antitrust laws.

The department had been eyeing a September lawsuit against Google. U.S. Attorney General William P. Barr this summer sought to speed up the agency’s work, overruling dozens of federal agents who said they needed additional time before they could file a case against Google, The Washington Post previously reported.

State attorneys general, meanwhile, embarked on their own bipartisan probe last summer, an inquiry led by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (R). That, too, has broadened considerably since Democratic and Republican state leaders announced their intentions from the steps of the Supreme Court in Washington. It remains unclear which states may ultimately join the Justice Department in any lawsuit it files in the coming days, or whether they could file their own additional complaints. Some Democratic attorneys general also have signaled they may want to wait until after the 2020 presidential election before deciding their next steps.

Adding to Google’s headaches, the White House is expected to host Republican attorneys general on Wednesday to discuss a controversial, decades-old federal law that spares social media platforms from being held liable for content posted by their users, according to the two people, who added that it is not clear whether any Democrats have been invited to that gathering.

The two people said President Trump is expected to join the meeting, which comes weeks after the Justice Department publicly called on Congress to adopt sweeping changes to the law, known as Section 230. Barr and the Justice Department endorsed the revisions partly because of claims that social media sites, including Google-owned YouTube, moderate content online in a way that censors conservative users and viewpoints.

Trump has echoed those claims, generally without providing evidence, and many Silicon Valley tech companies vehemently deny the charges. The president earlier this year signed an executive order that opened the door for the U.S. government to assume oversight of political speech on the Internet — and many tech giants, through nonprofits they support, have challenged its constitutionality in court.