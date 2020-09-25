The good news: You can run a privacy check on any site yourself by using the free tool made for the audit, called Blacklight. Think of it, in the Markup’s words, as a “meat thermometer that you can stick into any website and get an instant reading on its level of creepiness.”

Blacklight was created by Surya Mattu, who wanted not just to stop website snooping, but a tool to see exactly what was going on when you visit sites with the default Google Chrome, the popular browser I once dubbed “spy software.”

Earlier this month, engineer and journalist Mattu ran Blacklight on a list of the 100,000 most-popular domains on the Web. Some of those addresses didn’t have a website on them or wouldn’t load. But of the more than 80,000 that he could scan, a grim picture emerged.

Worse, Mattu’s numbers are likely conservative. On sites that ask you to accept cookies before they’re loaded, particularly common in Europe, Blacklight doesn’t click “accept” — so those sites registered as less creepy.

“I think this is just a reflection of how business operates when it goes unchecked,” Mattu said. “I don’t think there is some super-evil person sitting somewhere trying to collect everyone’s information. There is economic incentive for having this data, and over the last 15 years that incentive has only increased.”

Blacklight isn’t the perfect or only measure of privacy — it’s a cat-and-mouse game with the companies that develop tracking tech. But I hope the Markup updates its audit every year, so we can track how the Web changes as more people become concerned about privacy, and new privacy laws attempt to outlaw some of the snooping.

What’s the point for non-techies? Use Blacklight quickly to see whether you want to trust a site — or evaluate the claims of a CEO who touts “privacy is a human right.” You can download your results and share anything shocking with me or with the smart team at the Markup.

Here’s what’s “normal,” for comparison: The median number of third-party cookies on websites is three. The median number of ad trackers is seven.

What you find might surprise you. As of Thursday, pet food-maker Purina notched almost every possible kind of tracking Blacklight detects, which Purina can use to learn about the demographics and interests of people, their brand loyalty and even to understand how they use their website. It had 14 ad trackers, 28 third-party cookies, fingerprinting, and monitoring of keystrokes and mouse clicks. (Tell Fluffy to be careful out there.)

Sensitive websites track people, too. Planned Parenthood had 42 third-party cookies, according to Blacklight.

Joe Biden’s website as of Thursday used fewer third-party cookies, 10, than President Trump’s website, 18, according to Blacklight.

Microsoft had 43 third-party cookies. Apple had zero — in fact, it uses no tracking tech at all, according to Blacklight.

Just remember: You don’t have to give up all hope of preserving your privacy. There are steps you can take to protect your privacy on the Web.

For most people, I recommend making one simple change: switch browsers to one that includes automatic protection. I like Mozilla’s Firefox, but Apple’s Safari and the new version of Microsoft Edge also provide some protection, as do the privacy-focused DuckDuckGo and Brave.

But if you just can’t quit Chrome, or you’re forced to use it for work, there are ad-blocking and tracker-blocking plugins that can defang Chrome, including Privacy Badger and Ghostery.