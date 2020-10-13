Getting fresh accessories is part of the unboxing experience, right up there with peeling the plastic wrapping and taking in that new iPhone smell. But for the first time, new iPhones might not ship with a power adapter or corded headphones in the box.

Apple on Tuesday is expected to announce its iPhone 12 lineup with 5G connectivity. Rumors have swirled that a power cord will still be in the box, but not the power adapter — the white square that plugs into the wall — or EarPods.

Anyone upgrading from an older iPhone model probably has one or more of the adapters already. When Apple announced it would no longer include an adapter with the Apple Watch Series 6 last month, the company said it was for environmental reasons. It claimed it was eliminating the carbon equivalent of removing more than 50,000 cars from the roads a year.

The accessories probably don’t cost Apple that much to make, but selling them separately at classic Apple prices is lucrative. If the change pushes people to spend more on wireless AirPods or wireless charging docks, that’s better for the company’s bottom line. If you are getting an iPhone 12 and don’t already have drawers filled with old cords and EarPods — or yours have started to fray and break — here’s what it will cost you to buy them from Apple:

Total: $58, plus tax.