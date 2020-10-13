Earlier in September, Apple introduced a new Apple Watch 6 and iPads, but no iPhone.
The star attraction this time, teased with the phrase “Hi, Speed” in Apple’s event invitation, is expected to be a new iPhone 12 that supports new 5G cellular networks. That technology enables theoretically much faster mobile downloads than the 4G networks the iPhone has supported ever since 2012’s iPhone 5. But consumers won’t experience that until carriers build out their 5G networks.
Apple has managed to normalize $700 to $1,100 phone upgrades among its loyal base in recent years. But consumers are also slowing the frequency of upgrades from two years to three — or even longer. It’s an open question how the covid-19 pandemic, which has devastated the finances of many families, might affect upgrade decisions.
Apple and Verizon say “5G just got real”
Apple says its entire new lineup of iPhones will support 5G networks, the next generation in wireless tech. And it brought Verizon’s CEO Hans Vestberg on stage to help sell it.
But both companies chose their words carefully about a wireless technology that’s still very much a work in progress in markets such as the U.S.
Apple CEO Tim Cook said a 5G iPhone meant it would be “super fast.” And Vestberg touted that Verizon’s so-called ultra wideband 5G tech is the fastest in the world.
What the companies skipped over: How few places you can use this ultrafast network. As of this summer, it was less than 1 percent of the U.S., and mostly in places we spend little time during a pandemic — in stadiums and busy downtown corridors.
At the Apple event, Verizon said it would double its ultra wideband 5G presence in some cities, and roll out to 60 markets by the end of the year. But it didn’t say how much of the U.S. that would cover.
Verizon’s Vestberg also said the company would roll out its “nationwide” 5G service that would cover over 200 million Americans. But Vestberg has previously been blunt about the incremental improvements nationwide 5G will offer over 4G. “In the beginning, it’s going to be small,” Hans Vestberg told a JPMorgan conference in May.
The HomePod Mini is small, $99, and looks like a candle holder
Three years after releasing its first smart speaker, Apple has announced a new version that is smaller and cheaper. At $99, compared with $299 for its original HomePod, the HomePod Mini is more in the price range of competing products from Google and Amazon. Apple has added some new features, many of which already exist on competing products, like the ability to recognize different voices and an intercom feature to yell at family members over different speakers in a house.
Apple focused on one advantage it thinks it has in the smart speaker market: audio quality. It says the device uses “computational audio” for 360-degree sound, but without a side-by-side demonstration, it’s impossible to know how it will stack up to the range of Google and Amazon offerings.
The HomePod Mini looks like a votive candle holder, squat and round with a glowing circle on top. It appears to still have limited integrations with third-party services. Apple says it will work with Apple Music, its own Podcasts app, iHeart Radio, Radio.com and TuneIn radio. Interestingly, it says a couple more music options are coming later, Pandora and Amazon Music. Still conspicuously missing is Apple Music competitor Spotify.
It will be available Nov. 16.
Tim Cook says Apple will bring the HomePod to more people, with a mini version
At an online event broadcast from Apple’s headquarters in Cupertino, CEO Tim Cook reminded viewers that this is the second Apple product event in recent weeks. Then he launched into announcing Apple’s new HomePod speaker, called the HomePod Mini.
“This year our homes have become even more important in our daily lives,” Cook said. He touted the virtues of the HomePod speaker, which resembles the Amazon Echo and trails far behind competing products in the market.
“Now, we want to bring this experience to even more people,” Cook said, an apparent nod to an expected lower price.
Tech’s pre-recorded video 'events’ are just long ads now, but they probably always were
The pandemic has put an end — at least temporarily — to the in-person news events that have become a signature of Silicon Valley tech announcements. Instead, tech companies, including Google and Apple, have opted for slickly edited videos that they stream online at a set time.
Not having to do things live, constrained to a single stage, gives the companies more room to have guest stars and special effects (Apple loves a good drone shot). It also takes away one of the few unpredictable elements of the events, as they can edit presentations down to the perfect length and chop out any telling technical issues or interesting flubs.
What’s left are essentially infomercials for new products. Of course, that isn’t so different from what the events have always been.
Popularized by Steve Jobs’s dramatic, genuinely surprise-filled announcements, the onstage announcements have all looked and sounded the same for years. Even the dress codes are the same (muted business casual). Reporters and special guests file into conference centers or event spaces, nibble on complimentary breakfast snacks and chug lattes, then furiously tweet as executives announce new products that were mostly guessed ahead of time.
Now there are also no in-person briefings or interviews for reporters, and most importantly, no opportunity to touch and test new products.
There’s still a huge appetite to know what Apple is making and selling. It is one of the largest companies in the world, and new Apple products can tell us a lot about where the market is going next. So reporters will continue to tweet and post furiously about prerecorded Tim Cook, but from our sofas, and with nothing but our own terrible coffee to drink.
A 5G iPhone won’t be any faster — at first
A 5G iPhone 12 might sound like a useful upgrade, but the cellular networks that would support it are still being built in the United States and many other countries.
New iPhone owners in the U.S. might have to wait a year or more to notice dramatic download speed improvements on a wide scale.
AT&T and T-Mobile now advertise “nationwide” 5G, but their networks have download speeds that aren’t much better than 4G networks. When I tested 5G phones from Samsung in August and September, in some cases I found they got slower download speeds than 4G phones.
Network analysis firm Opensignal says the overall download speed experience of Americans with 5G phones is just 33 Mbps, the second-slowest in the world. Average 5G speeds in Saudi Arabia, which topped the list, are 145 Mbps.
Verizon does actually offer ultrafast 5G service in the United States, but this has been limited to very small areas — less than 1 percent of the country. The nation’s largest carrier has promised wider 5G coverage this year, but also forewarned that its nationwide offering won’t be much faster than 4G at first.
Apple’s iPhone marketing will need to thread a very careful needle: Play up the potential future benefits of 5G without creating expectations that the realities of 5G in 2020 can’t meet.
Apple expected to drop power adapter, headphones from new iPhone boxes
Getting fresh accessories is part of the unboxing experience, right up there with peeling the plastic wrapping and taking in that new iPhone smell. But for the first time, new iPhones might not ship with a power adapter or corded headphones in the box.
Apple on Tuesday is expected to announce its iPhone 12 lineup with 5G connectivity. Rumors have swirled that a power cord will still be in the box, but not the power adapter — the white square that plugs into the wall — or EarPods.
Anyone upgrading from an older iPhone model probably has one or more of the adapters already. When Apple announced it would no longer include an adapter with the Apple Watch Series 6 last month, the company said it was for environmental reasons. It claimed it was eliminating the carbon equivalent of removing more than 50,000 cars from the roads a year.
The accessories probably don’t cost Apple that much to make, but selling them separately at classic Apple prices is lucrative. If the change pushes people to spend more on wireless AirPods or wireless charging docks, that’s better for the company’s bottom line. If you are getting an iPhone 12 and don’t already have drawers filled with old cords and EarPods — or yours have started to fray and break — here’s what it will cost you to buy them from Apple:
Total: $58, plus tax.
Of course, you can buy a range of third-party versions of these accessories for less. Apple has said to buy only certified third-party accessories (marked with an “MFi,” or “Made for iPhone,” label) or risk damaging your device in ways not covered by its warranty.