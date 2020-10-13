The pandemic has put an end — at least temporarily — to the in-person news events that have become a signature of Silicon Valley tech announcements. Instead, tech companies, including Google and Apple, have opted for slickly edited videos that they stream online at a set time.

Not having to do things live, constrained to a single stage, gives the companies more room to have guest stars and special effects (Apple loves a good drone shot). It also takes away one of the few unpredictable elements of the events, as they can edit presentations down to the perfect length and chop out any telling technical issues or interesting flubs.

What’s left are essentially infomercials for new products. Of course, that isn’t so different from what the events have always been.

Popularized by Steve Jobs’s dramatic, genuinely surprise-filled announcements, the onstage announcements have all looked and sounded the same for years. Even the dress codes are the same (muted business casual). Reporters and special guests file into conference centers or event spaces, nibble on complimentary breakfast snacks and chug lattes, then furiously tweet as executives announce new products that were mostly guessed ahead of time.

Now there are also no in-person briefings or interviews for reporters, and most importantly, no opportunity to touch and test new products.