QAnon’s growth has been challenged in recent weeks as mainstream platforms enforce increasingly strict policies against a conspiracy theory bristling with calls to violence and hateful content, including anti-Semitism, pushing supporters to smaller platforms with more lenient policies.

But Trump’s response to a question from NBC’s moderator, Savannah Guthrie, offered a shot of validation from the central figure in the QAnon cosmology, which portrays the president a savior waging a secret war against a cabal of satanic pedophiles, supposedly including prominent Democrats and Hollywood celebrities.

When Guthrie asked the president to disavow the conspiracy theory as “completely not true,” Trump replied, “I know nothing about it. I do know they are very much against pedophilia. They fight it very hard, but I know nothing about it.”

A QAnon supporter on 8kun, another fringe site, approved, “I thought he had the perfect answer.”

Another 8kun users said of Trump’s response, “masterfully done by POTUS" — using an acronym for President of the United States.

Trump’s comments — and the reaction generated by them — echoed his call for the Proud Boys, another far-right group, to “Stand back and stand by” in last month’s presidential debate. The line, which Trump later sought to distance himself from, set off celebrations across social media from supporters of the all-male fringe group that often engages in street violence.

QAnon, born in October 2017, has grown sharply in recent months, buoyed by conspiracies related to vaccines and the coronavirus pandemic, as well as sharpening attention on Trump’s reelection. The coming vote has increasingly become the focal point of the movement, which had seen its popularity skyrocket on the encrypted messaging app Telegram and Facebook, according to research by the SITE Intelligence Group, which tracks political extremism.

“It’s beyond words how much Donald Trump has elevated the domestic threat that is QAnon,” said Rita Katz, executive director of SITE. “I’ve never been more worried for U.S. Democracy than I am now, and it’s disturbing how much of this fear is coming from the president himself.”

Though Facebook announced restrictions on QAnon in August, SITE’s research documented sharp growth in both the number of groups devoted to the conspiracy theory on Facebook and the numbers of members of those groups. Facebook toughened its restrictions on Oct. 6, imposing a near total ban that should make it much harder for the QAnon to organize and recruit on the site.

QAnon’s response to Trump’s comments also could be found on Instagram, the photo-sharing subsidiary of Facebook, after the NBC event. One widely circulated meme, accompanied by hashtags affiliated with the conspiracy theory, showed an image of Guthrie altered to appear demonic, with red eyes, and called her a “Practicing Satanic Witch.”

The Coalition for a Safer Web, a nonprofit group that advocates for technologies and policies to remove extremist content from social media, found that and other QAnon social media posts celebrating Trump’s comments.

“They love it,” said the coalition’s president, former U.S. ambassador to Morocco Marc Ginsberg. “It’s ricocheting around all over the place.”