Big tech battles the U.S. government In the wake of a historic antitrust hearing, big tech finds itself in the war path of local and federal government officials.

The leaders behind Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Google testified before the House Judiciary subcommittee on antitrust, commercial and administrative law.

Read the testimony: Amazon | Facebook | Google | Apple

Five takeaways from the historic big tech hearing.

What were the biggest lies the Big Tech CEOs told Congress — and us?

Rep. David N. Cicilline (D-R.I.), the leader of the House’s antitrust subcommittee: The “Internet is broken.”

A letter from 20 state attorneys general demands Facebook improve its civil rights record.

Facebook and Twitter have made it clear in recent months that they will not tolerate misinformation on the coronavirus pandemic - even from the president.

