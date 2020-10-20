“You will vote for Trump on Election Day or we will come after you,” the emails warned.

AD

Enrique Tarrio, the chairman of the Proud Boys and the Florida state director of Latinos for Trump, denied involvement, saying the group operates two sites, and was increasingly migrating away from the domain used in the email campaign.

AD

“Two weeks ago I believe we had Google Cloud services drop us from their platform, so then we initiated a url transfer, which is still in process,” he said in an interview. “We kind of just never used it.”

The technical data embedded in the emails do not make clear who was behind the barrage arriving in the inboxes of unsuspecting voters. Democrats in Alachua County, in north-central Florida, reported receiving the messages. So, too, did voters in southeast and southwest Alaska, according to Alaska Public Media, prompting voting rights organizations to put out a call on social media to voters in both states, asking them to report any threatening correspondence.

AD

Federal authorities, elections officials and experts in disinformation have issued dire warnings not just about voter intimidation but also about deceptive online campaigns playing up fears of intimidation tactics.

AD

Tarrio said he had already spoken to an FBI agent about the episode. Amanda Videll, a spokeswoman for the bureau in Jacksonville, Fla., declined to comment.

A spokesman for the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office said local authorities were coordinating with elections officials and had also sought the assistance of the FBI.

“We believe them to be fraudulent,” the spokesman, Art Forgey, said of the emails.

The domain, officialproudboys.com, was left unsecured because of unpaid hosting fees, meaning anyone on the Internet could have taken control of it and used the site to send out the menacing messages, said Trevor Davis, CEO of Counteraction, a Washington-based digital intelligence firm.

AD

“It appears they allowed their domain to lapse since Oct. 8, which likely made them vulnerable to this kind of hijacking,” Davis said. “Bad actors are constantly scanning the Internet for opportunities. Given the public profile of the Proud Boys and the likelihood that whoever’s sending these emails has access to a voter file, this appears to be opportunism.”

AD

The Proud Boys rose to national prominence last month during the first presidential debate between Trump and his Democratic rival, Joe Biden, when the president passed up an invitation by moderator Chris Wallace, of Fox News, to denounce white supremacists. When Biden suggested that Trump denounce the Proud Boys, he said, “stand back and stand by” — a comment that was widely celebrated on social media by the group as a call to action.

Memes circulated online with the words integrated into the Proud Boys logo. One doctored image showed Trump wearing one of the Proud Boys’ signature polo shirts. Another online poster used the moment to advertise t-shirts and hoodies bearing the group’s logo and the words, “PROUD BOYS STANDING BY.”

AD

The group’s leaders say they do not support white supremacy, but they had a contingent at 2017’s notorious Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, Va. The Proud Boys also have been frequent participants in the reopen protests demonstrating against coronavirus lockdowns and, more recently, the protests in Portland, Ore. Facebook has banned the group as a hate group, and the Southern Poverty Law Center classifies them as a hate group and says its leaders “regularly spout white nationalist memes and maintain affiliations with known extremists.”

AD