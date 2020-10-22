The San Francisco City Attorney’s Twitter account lauded the ruling in a tweet.
“We just won a unanimous victory for workers in our case against Uber and Lyft in the Court of Appeals,” the office said. “Drivers are employees.”
The city attorney, along with those from San Diego and Los Angeles, joined state attorney general Xavier Becerra in suing Uber and Lyft in May. They alleged the companies were misclassifying hundreds of thousands of workers under Assembly Bill 5, the landmark law requiring companies to classify certain categories of gig workers as employees.
A San Francisco judge ruled in August that Uber and Lyft had to stop classifying drivers as independent contractors, but the decision was stayed through Wednesday’s appeal, which spelled out the terms of lifting the stay.
“This ruling makes it more urgent than ever for voters to stand with drivers and vote yes on Prop. 22,” Lyft spokesman Julie Wood said.
The company said it is considering all of its legal options, including appealing to the state supreme court.
Uber didn’t have immediate comment.
