State attorney general Xavier Becerra sued Uber and Lyft in May, along with Los Angeles, San Francisco and San Diego. They alleged the companies were misclassifying hundreds of thousands of workers under Assembly Bill 5, the landmark law requiring companies to classify certain categories of gig workers as employees.

A San Francisco judge ruled in August that Uber and Lyft had to stop classifying drivers as independent contractors, but the decision was stayed through Wednesday’s appeal, which spelled out the terms of lifting the stay.

AD

AD

Uber said it is considering its appeal options, but pointed to coming statewide vote on the status of drivers and urged voters to settle the matter then.

“Today’s ruling means that if the voters don’t say Yes on Proposition 22, rideshare drivers will be prevented from continuing to work as independent contractors, putting hundreds of thousands of Californians out of work and likely shutting down ridesharing throughout much of the state,” Uber spokesman Noah Edwardsen said.

“This ruling makes it more urgent than ever for voters to stand with drivers and vote yes on Prop. 22,” Lyft spokesman Julie Wood said.

The company said it is considering all of its legal options, including appealing to the state supreme court.

The San Francisco City Attorney’s Twitter account lauded the ruling in a tweet. “We just won a unanimous victory for workers in our case against Uber and Lyft in the Court of Appeals,” the office said. “Drivers are employees.”

The city attorney, along with those from San Diego and Los Angeles, joined s