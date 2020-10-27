Mark Jablonowski, managing director of DSPolitical, said his clients across the country ran into issues early Tuesday morning. The firm, which works on digital advertising for hundreds of Democratic campaigns across the country, reported that client ads that had been previously approved and running were being blocked by Facebook, citing the new policy.
“Everyone from unions to major campaigns have reported experiencing these issues,” Jablonowski said. “Form what it appears, this is clearly a technology issue that they have not been able to resolve yet.”
DSPolitical reached out to Facebook but has not received a response yet and its ads have not been restored.
Facebook ads product manager Rob Leathern tweeted Tuesday afternoon that the company was investigating the issue of “ads being paused incorrectly and some advertisers having trouble making changes to their campaigns."
“We’re working quickly on these fixes, and will share an update once they are resolved,” he wrote.
The issues were earlier reported by Protocol.
Facebook announced its plan in September to stop approving new political ads for the seven days before election night. But campaigns and others would still be able to run ads that had previously made it through Facebook’s system, and even be able to change the budget and placement of those ads.
Facebook to temporarily halt political ads in U.S. after polls close Nov. 3, broadening earlier restrictions
Many campaigns rushed to buy ads and get them approved last week before the ban set in. The Trump campaign spent $5.75 million on Facebook ads during the week ending Oct. 25, and the Biden campaign spent $8.42 million in the same time period.
Facebook also plans to temporarily block all political ads after the polls close on Nov. 3. Google confirmed Tuesday it would do the same. Both companies cited the fact that results of the election might not be available the night of Nov. 3 because of the influx of mail-in voting this year.
Facebook said that temporary ban is intended to limit confusion and abuse of the site in the days after the election. The company’s policies also outline plans to try to prevent the spread of misinformation — candidates are not allowed to prematurely claim victory in the ads or try to mislead people about the legitimacy of the election results.