Facebook took down the three networks under its coordinated inauthentic behavior policy, which removes fake accounts that work together to try to mislead people about who they are and their intentions. The company used the same policy this summer to take down a network of more than 100 pages and accounts affiliated with felon and former Republican operative Roger Stone.
Facebook said it has removed more than 100 networks under this policy in the past three years. The company’s head of security policy, Nathaniel Gleicher, said the company is being especially vigilant as the U.S. election continues.
“We know these actors are going to keep trying, but I think we are more prepared than we have ever been,” he said on a press call Tuesday.
Facebook was caught in a firestorm after such networks attempted to manipulate the 2016 election. The company only discovered and took many of them down months after the election wrapped up.
One of the networks Facebook announced Tuesday originated from individuals in Mexico, and used some of the same memes that the Russian Internet Research Agency had used in the past. It included two Facebook pages and 22 Instagram accounts.
Another network was connected to individuals in Iran with links to the Iranian government, Gleicher said. That network included a fake account removed last week that was trying to spread misinformation in the United States about election integrity.
It also included accounts targeting audiences in Israel and spreading false information about a fictitious attack during last year’s Eurovision contest. The network included 12 Facebook accounts, six pages and 11 Instagram accounts.
A third network created fake accounts in Myanmar and were posting messages critical of the country’s armed forces.