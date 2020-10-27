What you need to know: How to make sure your vote counts in November | Absentee ballots vs. mail-in ballots | How to track your vote like a package | How to prevent your mail ballot from being rejected

U.S. Postal Service: USPS on-time performance dips again as millions prepare to mail 2020 ballots | Why the USPS wanted to remove hundreds of mail-sorting machines | Can FedEx and UPS deliver ballots? | Newly revealed USPS documents show the agency’s 2020 ballot pressures, uncertainty

Map: Early voting turnout in the U.S. | Which states can cast ballots by mail

Are you running into voting problems? Let us know. How does it feel to vote in this election? Tell us.

Show More