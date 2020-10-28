But the hearing is shaping up to be a public trial of sorts for Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg, Google’s Sundar Pichai and Twitter’s Jack Dorsey, who are set to appear virtually and face tough questions about the way they have handled hate speech, extremist content and election disinformation, including the most controversial online comments from President Trump.
Dorsey returns to Congress with more problems than before
Twitter’s Jack Dorsey is returning to the hot seat on Capitol Hill for the first time in more than two years. And the company’s political problems have only piled up since then.
The tech titan is expected to be on the defensive as Republicans increasingly criticize the social network for censoring them and showing a bias against conservatives, based on specious evidence. Dorsey is expected to say that all content decisions are made “without using political viewpoints, party affiliation, or political ideology,” according to prepared testimony shared with The Washington Post.
“Our Twitter Rules are not based on ideology or a particular set of beliefs,” Dorsey plans to say. “We believe strongly in being impartial, and we strive to enforce our Twitter Rules fairly.”
Less than two weeks ago, the company faced broad backlash from President Trump and his allies for taking unusual steps to limit the spread of New York Post articles about the alleged emails of Democratic nominee Joe Biden’s son. Dorsey ultimately apologized for taking the extreme step of blocking users from sharing the articles, and in a major reversal, changed a rule about hacked materials that resulted in the restrictions. Twitter is now allowing people to share the Post articles.
It’s also Dorsey’s first appearance since the company began taking a harder line on misinformation about the voting process and coronavirus. The policies have set the company on a collision course with President Trump, who has repeatedly broken the rules with tweets about the election and the pandemic. Twitter has at times labeled those posts or even shielded them from view with a gray box and prevented them from being retweeted.
Dorsey is known for his nontraditional style, which was on display in his first back-to-back appearances on Capitol Hill ahead of the 2018 midterm elections. He famously appeared then wearing a nose ring and no tie. On Wednesday, he appeared with a long beard.
His goal will be to keep the hearing focused on substantive policy issues as lawmakers weigh changes to Section 230, or a complete revocation.
Twitter is the only company appearing before the Senate Commerce Committee that is not currently under investigation for antitrust issues, as it is significantly smaller than Facebook and Google. Dorsey plans to emphasize that changes to Section 230 could have the biggest impact on smaller rivals like his company.
“Eroding the foundation of Section 230 could collapse how we communicate on the Internet, leaving only a small number of giant and well-funded technology companies,” he’s expected to say.
It’s likely that Twitter could face questions about privacy and security from Democrats, as Dorsey has not testified in front of lawmakers since a high-profile breach of its platform in July, which impacted the accounts of Biden and Barack Obama. Dorsey is expected to emphasize the company’s commitment to privacy.
“At Twitter, we believe privacy is a fundamental human right, not a privilege,” he is expected to say.
Democrats, Republicans open hearing at odds over Silicon Valley
Republicans and Democrats on the Senate Commerce Committee opened the hearing Wednesday offering starkly different views about Facebook, Google and Twitter and the roles they should play in policing the web.
Sen. Roger Wicker (Miss.), the chairman of the panel, opened by charging the companies may be “obstructing the flow of information to benefit one political ideology or agenda.” He cited the fact Facebook and Twitter had blocked or limited access to the New York Post’s reporting about Hunter Biden, setting up what is likely to be a day of criticisms from Republicans about the election issue.
Sen. Maria Cantwell (Wash.), the top Democrat on the committee, instead focused her party on a wider array of harmful content on the web, including the threat of election misinformation as Americans cast their ballots in the 2020 race.
In doing so, she expressed fears the hearing itself threatened to have a “chilling effect on the very important aspects of making sure hate speech and misinformation related to health and public safety are allowed to remain on the Internet.”
Senate Democrats try to keep the spotlight on Facebook and Google’s ‘unfair market practices’
Senate Democrats released a report ahead of Wednesday’s hearing that accuses Facebook and Google of engaging in “unfair market practices” that have contributed to the decimation of the local news industry.
The report, released by the top Democrat on the Senate Commerce Committee, argues that local news has been “hijacked by a few large news aggregation platforms," specifically Google and Facebook. The lawmakers are calling on the Federal Trade Commission to do more to police this alleged anticompetitive behavior, and they suggest several legislative solutions to the problem.
“Local news across America creates competition and trusted information,” said Sen. Maria Cantwell (D-Washington). “We shouldn’t let regional and community news die as local newspapers and broadcasters adjust to digital delivery because online giants are unfairly leveraging the advertising market against them.”
The report signals that Democrats are attempting to use their time with the chief executives to address issues beyond Section 230, particularly about competition in the tech industry. Facebook and Google’s impact on local news providers has also been a major focus of House Democrats, who recently released the findings of their more than year-long investigation into power in Silicon Valley.
Facebook pushed back on the report, denying that it scrapes news articles and touting its contributions to local news initiatives.
“We give news organizations the ability to post news on Facebook free of charge, and they have full control over how that content is accessed and monetized,” Facebook spokesman Andy Stone said in a statement.
Google similarly stressed its investment of $1 billion in partnerships with news publishers, and the role it plays in helping publishers make money through its advertising products.
“The traditional news publisher business model is clearly facing enormous challenges, but this report misrepresents Google’s role in the online news ecosystem,” said company spokeswoman Julie Tarallo McAlister.
Schatz to call tech CEO hearing ‘a scar on the United States Senate’
Sen. Brian Schatz will tear into Senate Republicans for grilling the tech chief executives so close to a pivotal election, calling Wednesday’s hearing “a disgrace” and “a sham.”
“It is a scar on the Committee, and it is a scar on the United States Senate,” the Democrat from Hawaii will say, according to prepared remarks shared with The Washington Post. “What we are seeing today is United States senators attempting to bully the CEOs of private companies into carrying out a hit job on a presidential candidate by making sure they push out foreign and domestic misinformation meant to influence the election.”
He’ll accuse Republican lawmakers of being “successful at working the refs.” Instead of questioning witnesses on Section 230, privacy or other topics, he’ll use his time to make the case that Republicans are engaged in a coordinated effort to pressure the tech companies not to enforce their rules against conservatives for electoral gain.
“Don’t let the U.S. Senate bully you into carrying the water for those who want to advance misinformation,” he’ll tell the companies. “And don’t let the specter of removing Section 230 protections or any other kinds of threats cause you to pull your punches and subvert our democracy.”
Schatz’s fiery remarks underscore the wide chasm between the political parties headed into the hearing. Democrats are wary of Republicans using the Section 230 hearing to push claims that tech companies are biased against them, and they would prefer to focus on topics such as antitrust, privacy or the proliferation of misinformation on the platforms.
Yet Republicans on the committee signaled that they plan to do just that. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), one of the most vocal critics of the tech industry in Congress, said Tuesday night that he plans to question Facebook and Twitter on the unusual steps they took to restrict the spread of New York Post stories about alleged emails from Joe Biden’s son.
Cruz said the companies “crossed the Rubicon” with their actions.
“This is a gross abuse of power and, at [Wednesday’s] Commerce Committee hearing as well as next month’s Judiciary Committee hearing, I will demand answers on behalf of the American people,” he said in a statement.
Execs are remote, but from where?
Once again, tech executives will be attending a congressional hearing remotely, Webexing in from their offices, homes, or other homes. For the last hearing on antitrust concerns, the CEOs mostly chose real and staged office-like settings that could have been located anywhere.
The companies declined to say where the men actually were at the time. Bezos sat in front of a large bookshelf, complete with vases. Pichai looked like he was in a Google Home set, and Zuckerberg was close to a camera in front of an enigmatically blank white wall. No art, no books, no plants.
This week, we know that all the execs will once again be remote. Twitter said Jack Dorsey will be in San Francisco, though it’s unclear whether he will be in a home or the vast, largely empty Twitter headquarters.
It’s probably strategic. A wealthy executive testifying from a lavish vacation home in Hawaii could send the wrong message. If they continue to be in as unknowable locations as possible, the only surprise may be the number of potted plants strategically placed around them.
Justice Department cites recent N.Y. Post stories in asking Congress to rethink Section 230
The Justice Department called on Congress to rethink Section 230 ahead of Wednesday’s hearing, writing in a letter to lawmakers there is an “urgent” need to update the law and hold social-media sites accountable for their content-moderation practices.
To make its case, however, the agency cited fraught political evidence: It pointed to Facebook and Twitter’s handling of a news story about Democratic candidate Joe Biden’s son, Hunter, as evidence that Silicon Valley may have abused its policing powers.
“Today’s large online platforms hold tremendous power over the information and views available to the American people. It is therefore critical that they be honest and transparent with users about how they use that power,” wrote Stephen E. Boyd, the assistant attorney general at the Justice Department, in a letter dated Tuesday.
“And when they are not, it is critical that they can be held accountable,” he continued. “For example, the decision by two social media companies to restrict access to news content of significant public interest from the New York Post, a widely distributed journalism publication, is quite concerning.”
Facebook and Twitter each limited the spread of the Post’s story, which contained the contents of emails purportedly obtained from Hunter Biden’s laptop. Twitter and Facebook initially blocked links outright to the story. The Washington Post has not been able to independently verify the emails. The Post has on multiple occasions asked Rudy Giuliani and Steve Bannon for copies of what they allege is Hunter Biden’s hard drive but has received no response.
The Justice Department under Attorney General Bill Barr has called for reforming Section 230 for months. The agency unveiled a legislative proposal in June that could potentially penalize tech giants for a wide array of content-moderation missteps — including instances in which they exhibit political bias. And he has joined the White House in calling on states to investigate claims of political censorship, adding to fears that the government has sought to weaponize such charges to aid Trump’s re-election.
Section 230 has defined the rise of social media
Wednesday’s hearing has been called to discuss Section 230, a 24-year-old law that shaped how we communicate on the Internet and how social media companies grew into the tech giants we know today.
The law, part of the 1996 Communications Decency Act, says that companies that operate online forums cannot be considered the publisher of posts that others put on their sites and therefore can’t be held liable for them, even if the posts break a law.
That protects companies such as Facebook, Twitter and YouTube from legal ramifications for what users post on their sites.
The law has become contentious this year as President Trump and some Republicans have called for it to be revoked or reconsidered because of what they perceive as bias against conservatives from social media companies. Trump even signed an executive order to that effect in May.
Many Democrats agree the law needs amending, but have not been pushing for the same sweeping changes.
The backstory: Why lawmakers are grilling top tech executives today
Wednesday’s hearing marks a climax of sorts in Republicans’ tireless quest to portray Silicon Valley as politically biased — and hold Facebook, Google and Twitter’s top executives to account for charges they staunchly deny.
Since Trump reached the White House, GOP lawmakers have mounted escalating attacks against the tech industry. They’ve issued a flurry of statements, held multiple hearings and repeatedly threatened to regulate social media sites, claiming they censor conservative users and news across the Web. Trump himself even held a high-profile summit on the issue at the White House, stoking Democrats’ ire.
Facebook, Google and Twitter acknowledge they’ve made mistakes over the years. But they fiercely resist any claims of bias, and a wide array of experts who study their moderation practices agree there’s no evidence they seek to suppress right-leaning viewpoints. In many cases, the clashes stem from disagreements over what qualifies as harmful content. Republicans see it as a form of bias, for example, when Twitter takes action to label or limit tweets from the president that cast doubt on mail-in ballots. But the company sees this as necessary work to stop the spread of falsehoods about a form of voting that is generally considered safe, regardless of the speaker.
The dispute feeds into an existing debate over Section 230, a decades-old law that spares tech companies from being held liable for their content-moderation decisions. Lawmakers across the political spectrum generally agree that Section 230 may be in need of an update to hold social media giants more accountable for their decisions. But Democrats focus their efforts on harmful content, such as misinformation, while Republicans seek to penalize companies found to be censoring their users over their political views — a schism that has precluded reform.
That tension has set the stage for the hearing featuring all three tech executives. After Facebook, Google and Twitter initially declined to appear at a hearing voluntarily, Wicker moved to hold a vote on the Senate Commerce Committee to authorize a subpoena forcing their testimony. Democrats initially resisted on grounds that the hearing was politically charged — and too close to the election — though they later relented. They agreed to authorize subpoenas in early October that lawmakers never had to send after the three tech executives agreed to appear on their own accord.
Ultimately, though, Wednesday may only be the beginning of more to come: Another panel of Senate lawmakers similarly has moved to force Facebook and Twitter to testify this year.