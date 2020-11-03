#StopTheSteal, a hashtag associated with alleged voter fraud and a Democratic theft of the election, was shared more than 50,000 times. It was driven largely by right-leaning influencers, including Donald Trump Jr. and Ann Coulter, amplifying isolated incidents that were then taken out of context, according to researchers. One video, in which a pro-Trump poll watcher was mistakenly prevented from entering a Philadelphia polling location, racked up more than 287 million likes, retweets and views across Twitter by the afternoon, where it was framed in some cases as evidence of efforts to steal the election, according to researchers.

Late Monday, in a tweet that Twitter restricted with a label, President Trump tweeted that the Supreme’s Court’s recent decision about Pennsylvania mail-in ballots will “induce violence in the streets.” He added, “Something must be done!”

Many of the attempts appeared specifically targeted at voters in swing states, particularly in the battleground state of Pennsylvania. Some of the messaging, like the president’s, intimated that violence could take place. Trump’s statements echoed concerns among elected officials and businesses, which boarded up storefronts ahead of Election Day.

“My biggest fear is the potential for physical violence that we didn’t have in 2016,” said Alex Stamos, head of the Stanford Internet Observatory and a former Facebook chief security officer, said on a media call Tuesday morning from the Election Integrity Partnership, a coalition of misinformation researchers that examined the #StopTheSteal hashtag.

Referring to the campaigns in Pennsylvania, he said that some of the isolated incidents have been distorted significantly online. “They have been turned into the idea that there is a vast conspiracy or some tip of the iceberg of election fraud," he said.

The lead-up to the 2020 election has been uniquely influenced by social media, particularly because in-person campaigning has been more limited by the global pandemic. Both President Trump and Democratic candidate Joe Biden’s campaigns have spent millions of dollars on social media and other targeted advertising in recent weeks.

But researchers have cautioned that domestic disinformation has also taken on an increased power in this election cycle, as groups attempt to spread lies online and even the president uses his Twitter account to share misinformation to his more than 87 million followers.

Facebook, Twitter, Google and Google-owned YouTube collectively have held more than 100 scenario-planning exercises, launched a new policies including prohibitions on premature declarations of victory and calls to violence, and taken unprecedented enforcement actions, according to the companies.

They also have formulated detailed plans on how they will flag whether the election has been decided, partnering with media outlets to try to slow the spread of misinformation. Facebook and Google have banned political and social ads with the close of polls Tuesday, and Twitter has banned them entirely.

They are trying to prevent a repeat of 2016, when in the weeks after the election, they discovered that their platforms had been abused by Russian operatives who successfully sowed disinformation among American voters. Russian state media and related accounts have been active in the 2020 election, including pushing voter fraud narratives on election day, researchers say, but their influence has so far appeared smaller than homegrown disinformation.

The final day of voting culminates a period in which disinformation has been spread beyond just social media, including in text messages, email and even old-fashioned postal mail.

Across the country, voters received an estimated 10 million robocalls in recent days encouraging them to “stay safe and stay home,” according to researchers.

Throughout Election Day, Twitter labeled some posts “disputed” and potentially “misleading about an election or other civic process,” including several #StopTheSteal posts that suggested that fraud was rampant. But many of them remained on the site unflagged, including a tweet by Trump campaign official Mike Roman that said Democrats were “keeping TRUMP WATCHERS OUT” to steal the race. The post had gained more than 11,000 retweets by early afternoon.

Late in the afternoon, Youtube also took down videos purporting to show election day violence but that were actually rehashing video clips from previous protests, the company said. The Election Integrity Partnership said that it reported certain accounts that were claiming there would be violence if Biden won to video app site TikTok.

On Tuesday, officials in Erie County, Pa., disputed the claims in the viral post regarding Trump ballots being discarded. “The person making the statements does not work in any way with Erie County,” the county said via its Twitter account.

The dissemination of misleading narratives was sometimes coordinated behind the scenes in an effort to create the appearance of an online groundswell. A post on 8kun, an anonymous image board at the center of the pro-Trump QAnon conspiracy theory, advised the use of particular hashtags, from #Watchyourballot to #VoteInPerson to #Trump2020Landslide.

The president’s tweet about violence in Pennsylvania was labeled by Twitter with a notice that voting by mail and voting in person have a long history of trustworthiness, and that voter fraud is “extremely rare.” It also took actions to restrict the spread of the tweet. But the tweet had already been retweeted more than 55,000 times before the social media company throttled it, according to the Election Integrity Partnership.

Facebook appended a label to the same post on its site about the security of mail ballots. Still, it received internal pushback from its own employees saying the company should do more, according to internal communications viewed by The Washington Post.

The light touch from the world’s largest social network alarmed David Brody, counsel and senior fellow for privacy and technology at the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law.

“It’s really important for the platforms to raise up the authoritative sources and algorithmically downlink conspiracy theories and unsubstantiated rumors,” Brody said, warning about the possibility of the president’s words leading to “real-world violence.”

The #StopTheSteal hashtag gained momentum Tuesday as users and right-leaning influencers spread the banned poll watcher video and other isolated incidents of improper practices or glitches at polling locations, according to First Draft News, a nonprofit that focuses on tackling misinformation. Pro-Trump users popularized the #StopTheSteal hashtag during the 2018 midterm elections as part of similarly baseless allegations of wide-scale voter fraud. There were also some signs that the hashtag had been promoted by bots.

Zignal Labs, a media intelligence firm, said the hashtag went from just a few dozen mentions at 8 a.m. Tuesday morning to more than 2,000 every 15 minutes by 8:15.

The video of a Trump poll worker wrongly being denied entry to a polling place in Philadelphia went viral on Twitter with that hashtag and commentary around efforts to steal the election. A local polling judge incorrectly told him that his certificate was acceptable at only one location in the city, when in fact it applied at any.

Kevin Feeley, a spokesman for Philadelphia City Commissioner Lisa Deeley, said that the location’s judge of election made an “honest mistake” in preventing the watcher from entering the location and that the commissioner’s office acted quickly in informing him of the correct rules.

The poll watcher did not reenter that particular location, but Feeley said that he did gain admittance to another polling location in Philadelphia.

Narratives pushing unproved allegations of widespread voter fraud have been circulating on social media for months, including from President Trump, his adult sons, and affiliated outlets and supporters. Stories have been taken out of context, such as a claim that ballots that were found in a ditch in Wisconsin were put there on purpose to hurt President Trump.

A video clip of Biden that was deceptively edited to make it appear that he was admitting to voter fraud racked up more than 17 million views over the past week, according to the left-leaning human rights group Avaaz.

Disinformation experts said social platforms were acting nimbly to combat posts intimating violence and misinformation, but were not taking action to punish repeat offenders.

"You see the same people over and over again,” Stamos said on the call. He suggested that during certain highly-sensitive periods, such as an election, the companies should consider enacting stiffer penalties such as freezing people’s accounts after fewer violations.