The move comes just days after Bannon was permanently banned from Twitter after alleging that President Trump should quickly execute Dr. Anthony S. Fauci, the nation’s leading infectious-disease expert. Facebook had also removed two videos from his page for inciting violence.
“We’ve removed several clusters of activity for using inauthentic behavior tactics to artificially boost how many people saw their content,” said Facebook spokesman Andy Stone. “That includes a Group that was originally named ‘Stop the Steal’ which later became ‘Gay Communists for Socialism’ and misled people about its purpose using deceptive tactics.”
Social platforms have taken unprecedented steps to police misinformation in the chaotic aftermath of the election, but numerous groups have still gained large followings.