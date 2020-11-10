The new chips are part of a long-term effort to make its Mac computers more like iPhones and iPads. Apple’s new processors will use a custom design based on an architecture from a company called Arm, which Apple also uses in iPhones. Apple’s latest computer operating system, macOS Big Sur, which it’s expected to be release soon, also borrows some interface design elements from the iPad.

New Mac processors might not sound too exciting to most people. But they could open up some new possibilities for Apple’s computers, which otherwise haven’t changed much in recent years. Macs are still a fraction of the PC market, but Apple has seen record sales of them — $9 billion in the quarter that ended in September — during the coronavirus pandemic.

Here’s what we’ll be watching for:

Battery life: In theory, Apple could find ways to improve power efficiency in Macs, now that it controls both the most important bit of hardware and the software. Longer battery life could be the single biggest benefit we see this year.

Speed: IPhones may not sound as powerful as Macs, but the iPhone 12’s A14 Bionic chip is very fast. What will the new Mac processors be good at? And how much will they struggle with apps that haven’t been updated lately?

Upgrade confusion: Apple has said that changing out the processors in the entire Mac line will take two years. So if you want to future-proof a $1,000 (and way up) purchase, does that mean you should avoid buying a new Mac that’s still using Intel processors?

New shapes: Because Arm processors don’t require fans to stay cool, it’s possible Apple could slim down its laptops. Or it could branch out into new shapes, like we’ve seen with detachable-keyboard PCs.

Price drops: Ha, not likely. In theory, the processor is an expensive part of a computer. But Apple doesn’t have a history of passing cost savings along to consumers.

Touch screens: We’re not holding our breath for this, either. But some Microsoft Windows PCs have been able to operate with fingers and a stylus for the past eight years or so. When will Apple catch up? Or does Apple worry that a touch-screen computer would undercut iPad sales?

A new name: Macs have had fairly consistent naming for years, with MacBooks and Mac Pros keeping their names for about 15 years, and the MacBook Air joining in 2008. Will Apple want to mark this momentous change with a new name? If its recent attempts at naming are any indication, that could leave us with a MacBook Pro + Max.