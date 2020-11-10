The MacBook Air price remains the same, at $1000. Apple shaved $100 off the price of the Mac Mini, now priced at $800.
Apple’s shift to its own processors, first announced in June, is part of a long-term effort to make its Mac computers more like iPhones and iPads. Apple’s new M1 Mac processors use a custom design based on an architecture from a company called Arm, which Apple also uses in iPhones.
New Mac processors could open up some new possibilities for Apple’s computers, which otherwise haven’t changed much in recent years. Macs are still a fraction of the PC market, but Apple has seen record sales of them — $9 billion in the quarter that ended in September — during the coronavirus pandemic.
