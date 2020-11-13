Speaking at a news conference here, NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine said Friday morning that it was NASA policy that anyone who tests positive must isolate and quarantine, and he said it was unclear whether it would have any effect on the launch. Musk was not at the Kennedy Space Center here on Friday, though he was expected to be in the company’s control center for the launch on Saturday, as he has been for previous launches.

The astronauts have been in strict quarantine for about three weeks, and NASA has repeatedly said it was taking steps to ensure they remained healthy.

"We are looking to SpaceX to do any contact tracing that is appropriate and then if there are changes that need to be made, we will look at those,” Bridenstine said. “But it's very early right now to know if any changes are necessary at this point. We just don't know."

SpaceX’s Crew Dragon is scheduled to launch Saturday at 7:49 p.m.

SpaceX did not respond immediately to a request for comment.

“NASA and SpaceX are going to work through it together and come to the right conclusion,” Bridenstine said. “I will tell you our astronauts have been in quarantine for weeks, and they should not have had contact with anybody. They should be in good shape.”