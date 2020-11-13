The latest: SpaceX to launch a crew of astronauts to the space station this Saturday. Elon Musk has tested both positive and negative for the coronavirus.

Photos and video: See the historic SpaceX launch of NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley.

Companies in the Cosmos: Read how companies and billionaire entrepreneurs are defining a new space age.

Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley: Meet the astronauts who flew in SpaceX’s Dragon Capsule.

How to dress for space: Explore five iconic spacesuits in 3-D.

Listen to Moonrise: Our newest podcast tells a tale of nuclear brinkmanship, backroom politics, and science fiction.

Living in space: Read stories from 50 astronauts who describe what it’s really like to live in space.

The rivalry between SpaceX and Boeing: No one thought Elon Musk’s SpaceX would ever beat Boeing to space.

Show More