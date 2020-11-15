CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — If there’s any hesitation from the crew about the risky adventure of SpaceX’s Crew-1 mission, it’s well hidden.

The quartet of astronauts — three from NASA and one from Japan that make up what NASA calls Crew-1 — exudes optimism and camaraderie. They even have a motto, as if they were a merry band of musketeers: “All for one, Crew-1 for all.”

If their launch, now scheduled for 7:27 p.m. today, is successful, it would be another coup for the space agency, which has been on a roll recently, providing dashes of good news in a year that has seen very little.

The Crew-1 crew is a roll call of NASA’s best:

Mike Hopkins is the commander. He applied to be an astronaut four times before being selected in 2009. Since then, the Air Force colonel has flown to the space station on a Russian Soyuz rocket. Hopkins was previously a crew member of Expedition 37/38 on the International Space Station and has spent 166 days in space. In 2013, as part of his stay at the International Space Station, he logged nearly 13 hours of spacewalks. Hopkins, 55, is from Lebanon, Mo.

Shannon Walker was selected to be an astronaut in 2004 after working closely with NASA, first as a robotics flight controller with avionics firm Rockwell Collins. In 1995, she joined NASA, working on the space station program. She launched to the station on a Soyuz in 2010. She previously completed a mission to the ISS that lasted 163 days, in 2010, as flight engineer for Expedition 24/25. Walker’s husband, Andy Thomas, is also an astronaut. Walker, 55, is from Houston, Texas.

Victor Glover is the rookie. He has never been to space. A former Navy pilot who flew F/A-18 Hornets, he has logged 3,000 flight hours in more than 40 aircraft, completing 24 combat missions and 400 “carrier arrested” landings. NASA selected him as part of their 2013 astronaut class. Glover, 44, who will serve as the mission’s pilot, hails from Pomona, Calif.