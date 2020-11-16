There have been astronauts living continuously aboard the International Space Station for 20 years, a milestone NASA celebrated this month.

During that time, astronauts from 19 different countries have been represented on the station. But there has never been a Black astronaut who served an extended stay on the station.

Until now.

Victor Glover, a former Navy fighter pilot and father of four, is expected to become the first African American to live and work on the station for an extended stay. It was a bittersweet distinction, he said, too long in coming.

“I actually try very hard not to think a lot about it,” he said at a news conference before the flight. “I want to do my job very well, and I want to come back and talk to you about that after I get back home to my family safely. So, I would say let us accomplish that first and then we have something to celebrate. It’s bittersweet. And I can’t tell you why it’s taken us this long. But again, I hope to go up there and do my job to the best of my ability. And I would love to come back and tell you stories afterwards.”

Blacks and African Americans account for less than 12 percent of the NASA workforce, according to the agency. They hold only about 1.3 percent of senior-level, senior scientific and professional positions and fewer than 9 percent are at the agency’s top paying jobs.

In the wake of George Floyd’s killing while in the custody of police, Glover wrote on Twitter: “My heart is low, my head is level, and my faith is high. So much to process, if you’re struggling, that’s OK. I see you. I am you.”

Later when someone on Twitter said he should stick to space, he said: “Actually no. Remember who is doing space. People are. As we address extreme weather and pandemic disease, we will understand and overcome racism and bigotry so we can safely and together do space. Thanks for asking.”

Now, he’s part of a diverse crew on board the capsule and will soon join NASA astronaut Kate Rubins and Russian cosmonauts Sergey Ryzhikov and Sergey Kud-Sverchkov on the space station.

For years, the orbiting lab has been home to all sorts of people from different backgrounds and experiences and, for the most part, they’ve gotten along extremely well.