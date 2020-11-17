The hearing highlighted the partisan divisions over Silicon Valley’s recent crackdown on misinformation. Republicans leading the hearing have accused the companies of going too far in labeling or otherwise limiting the spread of falsehoods on their platforms, saying it amounts to censorship of their views. Democrats said the companies have not done enough, especially as Trump and his allies continue to use Twitter and Facebook to spread claims of election fraud without evidence.

“Our goal is to connect people with more information about what’s happening with the election,” Dorsey said.

But Tuesday’s showdown was more disorganized and lacking in a clear focus than previous tech hearings. Senators from both parties frequently exceeded the seven-minute time limit they were expected to have for questioning, and they jumped from election misinformation to antitrust to tech addiction.

The first 90 minutes of the hearing crystallized long-running criticisms that Washington lawmakers are ill-equipped to take on large tech companies. Lawmakers circled around important issues about how the tech companies handled misinformation during the election. But they repeatedly failed to gain new information about whether the many new interventions tech companies applied during the 2020 election were effective in cracking down on the spread of falsehoods and other inflammatory content.

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.) kicked off the hearing by calling for changes to Section 230, a law that protects Internet companies from much liability for what their users post online. That law was the focus of the hearing with tech executives three weeks ago. Graham hardly mentioned the companies’ actions during the election and the days following.

“When you have companies that have the power of governments, have far more power than traditional media outlets, something has to give,” Graham said. Graham and Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) have introduced bipartisan legislation to reform Section 230, called the EARN IT Act.

The chief executives were on the defensive, again. Dorsey began by explaining the company’s decisions to overhaul its policies in light of the backlash it received for blocking the sharing of New York Post articles on its service ahead of the election. He explained that the company made a mistake when it assumed the articles, which centered on alleged emails about Hunter Biden, violated its policies on hacked materials. The company admitted it made an error within 24 hours, and notified the New York Post and changed the policy, Dorsey said.

“I hope this illustrates the rationale behind our actions, and demonstrates our ability to take feedback amid the stakes and make changes all transparently to the public,” Dorsey said.

Dorsey reiterated the company’s commitment to addressing attempts to undermine voting. He pointed out that Twitter labeled about 300,000 tweets in the lead-up to the election and the week following on content that was potentially misleading.

Zuckerberg focused on Facebook’s efforts to combat misinformation and voter suppression. Zuckerberg said the company removed false claims about polling conditions in coordination with local law enforcement and partnered with third-party fact-checkers to suss out misinformation. He also acknowledged that the company’s work on election interference is not done.

“We try to do what’s best for our community and the world, acknowledging that there are difficult trade-offs,” Zuckerberg said. “I believe that some of these trade-offs would be better made through a democratic process.”

In one of the most substantive exchanges of the hearing, Zuckerberg recommended that any regulatory framework should require companies to issue transparency reports about the results and efficacy of their content moderation systems.

“That way, the people who are responsible for holding all of us accountable — whether it’s journalists, Congress, academics — could have an apples to apples comparison of how all the other companies are doing, and potentially as part of a law, require companies maintain a certain level of effectiveness,” Zuckerberg said.

Social media companies already make transparency reports available, but they often categorize or report their takedowns differently, making it difficult to compare from business to business.

Tech chief executives have become a common fixture on Capitol Hill as the political backlash against social media companies has swelled in recent years. Zuckerberg avoided testifying in front of Congress at all for the first 14 years of Facebook’s existence, but this will be his third virtual appearance just since July.

Dorsey has been a far less frequent witness, but he could face more ire from Republicans at this hearing. The company has taken some more-extreme steps in recent weeks to shield posts from Trump that make false or unsubstantiated claims about the election. Dorsey trimmed his widely-discussed beard since his last testimony, and appeared to be testifying from a kitchen in front of stacks of dishes on open shelves.

Twitter said its labeling accounted for about 0.2 percent of all election-related content. But researchers have said there is still not enough data available to determine how effective the interventions were.

Tuesday’s hearing was scheduled last month after Republicans on the committee voted to subpoena the chief executives of Twitter and Facebook in response to unusual steps they took to limit the spread of New York Post articles on their platforms. The articles centered on emails allegedly sent by Biden’s son Hunter Biden. The Washington Post has not substantiated the emails.

The chief executives ultimately agreed to appear in front of the panel voluntarily. Graham said in a statement that the hearing would focus on the “censorship and suppression” of the articles and that it would also provide lawmakers “a valuable opportunity to review the companies’ handling of the 2020 election.”

Democrats focused on Trump’s use of social media to spread baseless claims about mail-in ballots and voting machines. Blumenthal accused the companies of giving the president a megaphone to spread falsehoods “in an apparent attempt to overturn the will of the voters.” He said the companies’ efforts are only “baby steps” and called on them to take greater responsibility for their services.

Blumenthal noted that no executive from Google, which owns YouTube, was called to testify at today’s hearing. He criticized Google for being less aggressive about misinformation than Facebook and Twitter. He also said he hopes that the committee could have a series of hearings on tech issues in the future, addressing issues including antitrust and Section 230.

Blumenthal also called the Republicans’ focus on censorship a “political sideshow.”

“This hearing is a betrayal of the real victims of the real harms caused by Big Tech,” he told Dorsey and Zuckerberg. “You have repeatedly and catastrophically failed the American public.”

The hearing could provide a key preview of Democrats’ top concerns with social media companies as they prepare to regain control of the White House. The Biden campaign has had a publicly contentious relationship with Facebook and repeatedly accused the company of not going far enough to prevent the spread of election-related misinformation. Democrats are also pushing for more-aggressive antitrust enforcement against the tech industry, and the Federal Trade Commission is expected to file an antitrust lawsuit against Facebook as early as this month.

The repeated hearings have given lawmakers a platform to air their grievances with Silicon Valley, but so far little meaningful regulation has resulted from them.

Zuckerberg and Dorsey’s last appearance was purportedly focused on overhauling Section 230, but it turned into a back-and-forth about labeling and censorship claims.