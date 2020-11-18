The fee cut addresses a major issue called out by developers and lawmakers probing Apple over allegedly anticompetitive tactics.

That’s in large part because Apple fees are high enough to discourage other revenue models for most mobile apps, according to companies that operate on Apple’s App Store. While reducing fees will help a small number of developers, it won’t change the business fundamentals of the App Store, they say.

“I think this is a really clever Machiavellian ploy that I hope doesn’t work,” said David Heinemeier Hansson, co-founder of the email service Basecamp, which offers an iPhone app. The move will have such little impact, Hansson called it “almost a joke.”

Apple did not respond to a request for comment.

Hansson, a technology veteran who created the Ruby on Rails web development framework, said the discount for small developers won’t allow innovative start-ups to flourish and eventually compete with larger players like Apple. Developers will know there is a ceiling on their success, Hansson said: Once they get to $1 million in revenue, their costs will skyrocket. “Do you know how many employees a technology company can employ on $1 million? Not many,” he said.

“We hope that regulators will ignore Apple’s ‘window dressing,'" said Adam Grossberg, a Spotify spokesperson. Spotify was one of the earliest critics of Apple’s 30 percent fee. Last year, Spotify filed a formal complaint with European regulators, who are now investigating Apple.