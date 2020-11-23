Thomas Moyer, who has run Apple’s security department since 2013, according to his LinkedIn page, had applied for concealed weapons permits, according to the release. The sheriff’s office held up the application, the news release alleges, until Moyer agreed to get Apple to donate $70,000 worth of iPads.
Apple’s sprawling headquarters in Cupertino falls within Santa Clara County and is staffed with security. Concealed weapon permits, however, are rarely granted in the county.
The Santa Clara Undersheriff Rick Sung and Capt. James Jensen, who allegedly requested the bribes, were also indicted.
Jeff Rosen, the Santa Clara district attorney, said Sung and Jensen treated concealed carry permits “like commodities,” but he also faulted those who paid the bribes. “Bribe seekers should be reported to the District Attorney’s Office, not rewarded with compliance,” he said in a statement.
Apple and Moyer did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
In recent years, as technology companies have drawn more interest and scrutiny from the public, some companies have dealt with physical security threats. In 2018, a woman shot three people at YouTube’s headquarters in nearby San Bruno, Calif., before shooting herself.
Security at Apple goes beyond just physical threats. The company must protect its trade secrets and its supply chain from competitors and other outsiders who try to uncover company secrets.
Moyer served as Apple’s chief compliance officer from 2009 to 2013, according to his LinkedIn page. One responsibility of a compliance officer is to ensure companies follow anti-bribery laws.
The indictment comes roughly a year after an Apple attorney in charge of enforcing the company’s insider-trading policies was indicted on insider-trading charges.