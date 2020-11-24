YouTube spokeswoman Ivy Choi said OAN, which has 1.2 million subscribers on the video service and sees some of its posts reach hundreds of thousands of viewers, violated the policy against portraying a covid-19 remedy as a cure for the illness that has killed more than 258,000 Americans and 1.4 million people worldwide.

In addition to losing the ability to post new videos for the coming week, OAN has been suspended from YouTube’s “Partner Program,” which allows monetization of videos through advertisements and can be a significant source of revenue to online operations. The reason, Choi said, was “repeated violations” of YouTube’s policies against covid misinformation.

“After careful review, we removed a video from OAN and issued a strike on the channel for violating our COVID-19 misinformation policy, which prohibits content claiming there’s a guaranteed cure,” Choi said in a statement Tuesday afternoon.

OAN did not respond to a request for comment.

Google, which owns YouTube, has joined other leading tech companies this year in enforcing increasingly strict rules against misinformation that may confuse people about the nature, spread and treatments of the novel coronavirus. The companies adopted the policies in February, taking a tougher line than they traditionally had against purely political disinformation, on the argument that medical matters can be more readily backed by scientific authorities.

This has sparked a loud, sustained backlash from Trump and other Republicans who have claimed, without offering systematic evidence, that Silicon Valley is biased against conservative voices.