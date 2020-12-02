But Amazon failed to convince the agency to delay the hearing by at least a month. The union opposed rescheduling the hearing at all. The NLRB decided to push the hearing back a week to Dec. 18 without offering explanation.

Amazon didn’t respond to a request for comment. RWDSU spokeswoman Chelsea Connor declined to comment.

(Amazon chief executive Jeff Bezos privately owns The Washington Post.)

As part of its battle against workers trying to organize, the company retained Morgan, Lewis & Bockius, “premier anti-union lawyers," according to Rebecca Givan, a labor studies professor at Rutgers University. Amazon used Morgan Lewis when it successfully fought off a union representation bid by small group of equipment maintenance and repair technicians at its Middletown, Del., warehouse in 2014.

The hiring of Morgan Lewis firm is one piece of Amazon’s efforts to thwart the organizing drive in a major labor battle against a company that has long opposed the unionization of its workforce. It’s also turning to the standard playbook companies often use to fight union drives, Givan said. One tactic: push to include more workers in the proposed bargaining unit to make it harder for the union to reach those workers.

To file its NLRB notice, the RWDSU needed to have cards authorizing it to represent workers in collective bargaining signed by at least 30 percent of the proposed negotiating unit, which it claims is 1,500 workers. Amazon, though, argued in its filing that the proposed unit totals 5,723, though it didn’t explain how it came to that figure.

When Amazon opened the Bessemer warehouse in March, the company told local media it would employ 1,500 workers, a figure the city echoed on its website. The union questioned Amazon’s math, noting the warehouse couldn’t possible fit as many workers as the company argued should be in the proposed unit.

It “defies logic that a facility built to accommodate around 1,500 full time associates can accommodate 5,723 employees,” the union argued in its filing.

Amazon also cited the busy holiday-shopping season as a reason to delay the hearing. Warehouses such as the Bessemer facility ship about 30% more packages per day than the rest of the year, occupying executive time and rendering Amazon’s lawyers “simply unable to gather the information needed” to file accurate legal documents and adequately prepare for the hearing, the company argued.

The union countered that there is no legal basis to support Amazon’s argument, calling it “a stretch to argue that any time spent discussing appropriate unit issues with managers would be extremely disruptive to fulfillment center’s operation."

Employers battling unionization commonly try to delay NLRB hearings, Rutgers’ Givan said. The longer the process, the more likely union-supporting workers in its warehouses, where turnover can be high, will move on, she said.