That violated federal laws that require employers to demonstrate that there are no qualified U.S. workers available before it offers jobs to temporary foreign workers it is sponsoring, the Justice Department alleged. It sought unspecified monetary damages and other penalties against the tech giant for the alleged violations, which occurred in 2018 and 2019.
“Our message to workers is clear: if companies deny employment opportunities by illegally preferring temporary visa holders, the Department of Justice will hold them accountable,” Eric S. Dreiband, assistant attorney general for the Civil Rights Division, said in a statement. "Our message to all employers — including those in the technology sector — is clear: you cannot illegally prefer to recruit, consider, or hire temporary visa holders over U.S. workers.”
Facebook said it could not comment on the now-pending litigation, but spokesman Andy Stone said in a statement the company had been cooperating with the Justice Department fully on its probe and disputes the allegations in the complaint.