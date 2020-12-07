Uber’s self-driving division, known as the Advanced Technologies Group, came under scrutiny in 2018 after a self-driving Uber vehicle struck and killed 49-year-old woman in Tempe, Ariz. as she crossed a darkly lit street while pushing a bicycle. Investigators found the backup human driver was streaming video on a cellphone at the time of the crash.

The sale to Aurora puts Uber’s ATG division in the hands of a company that has prided itself on a slower approach to autonomy with an emphasis on safety.

“With the addition of ATG, Aurora will have an incredibly strong team and technology, a clear path to several markets, and the resources to deliver,” Chris Urmson, co-founder and CEO of Aurora, said in a statement. "Simply put, Aurora will be the company best positioned to deliver the self-driving products necessary to make transportation and logistics safer, more accessible, and less expensive.”

Khosrowshahi lauded the deal and possibilities it brings, in a statement. The deal represents another pandemic-era shake-up for Uber, which has consolidated some aspects of its business but expanded others, most significantly acquiring food delivery rival Postmates in a deal struck this summer.

“Few technologies hold as much promise to improve people’s lives with safe, accessible, and environmentally friendly transportation as self-driving vehicles,” Khosrowshahi said. “For the last five years, our phenomenal team at ATG has been at the forefront of this effort — and in joining forces with Aurora, they are now in pole position to deliver on that promise even faster.”

Aurora intends to offer employment to a majority of ATG’s workers, who number over a thousand, according to people familiar with the deal, who requested anonymity because they were not authorized to speak about it publicly.

Ride-hailing and food delivery start-ups are making a significant bet on autonomous vehicles. They could one day allow the companies to provide trips and make deliveries without paying a driver, making their services profitable and exponentially more lucrative.

Uber’s abandonment of its in-house effort to make an autonomous car represents a partial blow to that ambition, outlined ahead of Uber and rival Lyft’s initial public offerings in 2019.

Urmson, the Aurora CEO, said the ATG acquisition positioned Aurora as an industry leader in autonomy in an email to employees on Monday. And he said it carried significant implications for the safety and advancement of autonomous vehicle technology.

“Perhaps if we could have delivered this technology earlier, a loved one would still be alive,” he wrote.