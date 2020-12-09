“It really is amazing to think that the next man and the first woman on the moon are among the names that we just read and they may be standing in the room with us right now,” Pence said during the meeting at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

The astronaut unveiling put a human face on the program and was reminiscent of the announcement of the Mercury 7 astronauts who led NASA into space at the dawn of the Space Age. It also showcased a more diverse astronaut corps — the group was evenly divided between men and women — as part of the Trump administration’s pledge to return astronauts to the lunar surface by 2024.

But the group is so large, and the mission timeline so uncertain that the event, the last meeting of the National Space Council, was criticized as being big on political theater — lots of flags, national pride and lofty rhetoric — but low on substance at a time when a new presidential administration is about to take over the White House.

Still, despite having just a few weeks left in office, Pence, the chair of the council, used the meeting as something of a victory lap, hearing from various members of the council about their progress and proclaiming that under President Trump, “America is leading in space once again.”

Space did get a significant boost from the Trump administration, which made it a priority from its first days in office — it resurrected the Space Council and created the Space Force as the first new branch of the military since the Air Force was created in 1947. The Trump administration also increased NASA’s budget and saw NASA’s astronauts return to space from United States soil for the first time since the space shuttle fleet was retired in 2011.

Trump has said NASA was “dead as a doornail” before he took office. And Pence on Wednesday said the resumption of human spaceflight from U.S. soil was “the result of real leadership and renewed American leadership in space.” But that program began under the Obama administration, and some in the space community felt the council meeting was an unseemly political display that violated the space community’s long-standing maxim to be as bipartisan as possible.

“Listening to the National Space Council meeting, you might get the mistaken impression that Trump invented space policy,” Brian Weeden, the director of program planning at the Secure World Foundation, a think tank, wrote on Twitter.

The hallmark of Trump’s space policy has been the Artemis program, an effort to return astronauts to the lunar surface for the first time since 1972. Initially, NASA was aiming to do that by 2028, but last year the White House directed the agency to move up that timeline to 2024, a date that increasingly seems unlikely.

The incoming Biden administration hasn’t talked much at all about space policy, but many Democrats have said it will likely continue the Artemis program while injecting what they say is a more realistic timeline. They intend to take a hard look at the program, which has not received anywhere near the congressional funding NASA says it needs while the rocket and spacecraft NASA would use to get to the moon have suffered delays and setbacks for years.

Unveiling a host of astronauts, then, was premature, according to many in the space industry, who bristled at the political nature of the council meeting and felt the astronauts were being used as props.

“It’s in the last month of the administration when you know this whole program, its schedule, is going to be reexamined by the new boss. I think the gracious thing to do is to let the new administration come in and show bipartisan support for Artemis,” said Garrett Reisman, a veteran NASA astronaut who is now a professor of astronautical engineering at the University of Southern California. “If you’re really interested in the continuation of the program, why not let the next group do it? But this administration is not known for being gracious.”

The pageantry around the astronauts could put pressure on the incoming Biden team to continue the program.

“This was a political victory lap to cement in the wins under the Trump administration,” Weeden said. “I also think they’re trying to ensure as much as possible that the Biden administration continues it.”

A spokesman for the Biden transition team declined to comment.

During the meeting, Pence read the names of the astronauts, a catalogue of impressive overachievers, and a mix of veterans and rookies that he said represent NASA’s best and America’s future. Two — Victor Glover and Kate Rubins — are currently on the International Space Station. Another, Nicole Mann, is already assigned to another flight. Of the group, five astronauts were present at the Kennedy Space Center for the meeting, wearing their blue flight suits and protective masks, but said nothing.

This was not a flight assignment. The astronauts still don’t know what missions they would fly on, if any, or when they would be. And the fact that there was such a large group made the announcement “virtually meaningless,” Reisman said. “This was a branding exercise more than anything else.”

But he added that NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine has done a “great job of building excitement for Artemis and NASA in general. And he should be commended for that.”