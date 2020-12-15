Tuesday’s action also was notable because it identified ongoing operations by people once affiliated with Russia’s Internet Research Agency, which interfered aggressively in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

The French network included 84 Facebook accounts, 14 Instagram accounts and several Facebook pages and groups. Together they posed as Africans supportive of French military action while commenting on political matters in former colonial nations, mainly in Central and West Africa, Facebook said.

One focus of the Russian accounts was the Dec. 27 election in the Central African Republic. It also pushed narratives about vaccines for covid-19.

Company officials also described what amounted to an online battle between the fake French and Russian accounts that involved parts of two networks with 274 fake Facebook accounts, along with groups, pages and accounts on Instagram, the photo-sharing site owned by Facebook. Some of the Russian accounts also targeted politics in Libya, Sudan and Syria.

The rival French and Russian networks commented on each other’s posts, attempted to “friend” each other and also used social media to accuse each other of being fake. Facebook officials described these online struggles as novel developments that put ordinary, authentic social media users at a particular disadvantage as heavily funded foreign actors flooded platforms with misleading content.

“It’s important to call this out,” said Nathaniel Gleicher, head of cybersecurity policy for Facebook, in announcing the enforcement actions.

One fake French post on Facebook, for example, aimed at users in the West African nation of Mali, writing, “The Russian imperialists are a gangrene on Mali! Watch out for the tsarist lobotomy!”

One fake Russian account praised Faustin-Archange Touadéra, the president of the Central African Republic, depicting him in an illustration surrounded by adoring children. “I hope that thanks to his efforts to restore peace to the country, our children and the next generation will have a better life than those who saw the Central African Republican ravaged by tyrants. Pray for that.”