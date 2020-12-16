“The actions harm every person in America,” Paxton said in a prerecorded video statement.
The case marks the latest legal salvo against Google challenging the search and advertising giant over the size of its corporate footprint. The Department of Justice sued Google in October over allegations that it violated federal competition laws specifically by seeking to strike special arrangements that ensure its search service is set as the default on a wide array of devices and services.
Other Democratic and Republican attorneys general are set to file their own lawsuit as soon as Thursday that is focused on the way in which Google displays search results.
The heightened scrutiny represents a dramatic turn of fortunes for Google, after federal investigators previously probed the company for antitrust violations but concluded the matter in 2013 without taking the search giant to court. Since then, U.S. regulators have grown only more attuned to Google’s business practices — and skeptical of Silicon Valley writ large — prompting a wide array of antitrust enforcement matters including two lawsuits filed against Facebook last week.
The lawsuit comes at a perilous time for Paxton, in particular. The Texas attorney general has spent years under indictment for alleged securities fraud, and his own top deputies recently reported him to the FBI over allegations of bribery. Paxton, meanwhile, filed an ill-fated lawsuit this month to challenge votes cast in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Michigan and Georgia in favor of President-elect Joe Biden in a case the Supreme Court ultimately refused to hear.
