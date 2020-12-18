The sanction follows “evidence of activities between SMIC and entities of concern in the Chinese military industrial complex," Commerce said in a statement.
“We will not allow advanced U.S. technology to help build the military of an increasingly belligerent adversary," Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said in the statement. “Between SMIC’s relationships of concern with the military industrial complex, China’s aggressive application of military civil fusion mandates and state-directed subsidies, SMIC perfectly illustrates the risks of China’s leverage of U.S. technology to support its military modernization.”
The agency specified that the ban will apply to technology needed to produce semiconductors at certain advanced levels, known as sub 10 nanometers.
Commerce said it added the additional Chinese companies to the blacklist “for actions deemed contrary to the national security or foreign policy interest of the United States,” including enabling human rights abuses, supporting the militarization of the South China Sea, aiding the People’s Liberation Army and engaging in the theft of U.S. trade secrets.
