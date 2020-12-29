Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Correllium did not have immediate comment.
Apple initially attempted to acquire Corellium in 2018, according to court records. When the acquisition talks stalled, Apple sued Corellium last year, claiming its virtual iPhones, which contain only the bare bones functions necessary for security research, constitute a violation of copyright law. Apple also alleged Corellium circumvented Apple’s security measures in order to create the software, thereby violating the Digital Millennium Copyright Act. That claim has not been thrown out.
Apple’s lawsuit against Corellium has threatened to sink the fledgling company. Corellium’s legal resources were limited by its comparatively tiny budget.
In the lawsuit, Apple had argued that Corellium’s products could be dangerous if they fall into the wrong hands, because security flaws discovered by Corellium could be used to hack iPhones. Apple argued that Corellium sells its product indiscriminately, a claim Corellium denied. Judge Rodney Smith called Apple’s argument on those claims “Puzzling, if not disingenuous.” Judge Smith found that Corellium used a vetting process before selling its products to customers.
“Weighing all the necessary factors, the Court finds that Corellium has met its burden of establishing fair use,” Judge Smith wrote Tuesday’s order. “Thus, its use of iOS in connection with the Corellium Product is permissible.”
Over the weekend, Forbes named Corellium the best cybersecurity product of the year.