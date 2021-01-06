The real-world violence forced congressional lawmakers into a lockdown and raised new questions about whether social media sites, including Facebook and Twitter, have acted swiftly and aggressively enough to rein in the dangerous rhetoric from Trump and his allies at a critical juncture for the future of U.S. democracy.

The onslaught of criticism prompted Facebook late Wednesday to take the rare step of removing Trump’s video after hours of internal debate about the president’s actions.

“This is an emergency situation and we are taking appropriate emergency measures, including removing President Trump’s video," said Guy Rosen, one of the company’s top executives, on Twitter. "We removed it because on balance we believe it contributes to rather than diminishes the risk of ongoing violence.”

The saga began in the morning, when Trump urged his followers to march to the Capitol at a rally during which his attorney, Rudolph Giuliani, earlier called for a “trial by combat.” Trump later took to social media to attack his own vice president, Mike Pence, for failing to overturn the results of the election on his behalf.

Trump’s online and offline rhetoric ultimately emboldened a supportive mob later to breach the building, halting the House and Senate’s work and forcing Pence’s evacuation. The president soon returned to Twitter to encourage his supporters to stay “peaceful“ — but he did not ask them to leave until a video uploaded to the site later in the afternoon.

“Please support our Capitol Police and Law Enforcement,” he tweeted. “They are truly on the side of our Country. Stay peaceful!”

Twitter on Wednesday labeled Trump’s initial election tweet as “disputed," and the company later said it would restrict tweets that violate its rules in response to the “ongoing situation in Washington, D.C.” But Trump’s comments still managed to attract tens of thousands of retweets and likes minutes after he published them.

The president’s words also reverberated far beyond the social-media platform where he boasts more than 88 million followers. Trump supporters online have spent months egging on what they’ve called a “second civil war” against Democrats and the so-called “deep state,” and many have boosted QAnon and other conspiracy theories suggesting that an uprising of covert military forces or civilian militias could help secure Trump’s presidency.

The storming of the Capitol building on Wednesday led many of those accounts to celebrate — and call for further violence. As the jarring images of the riots appeared on television, the pro-Trump forum TheDonald.win hosted an online “watch party,” with thousands of commenters providing commentary and sharing live-stream video links of the blitz.

“THIS IS WHY TRUMP CALLED US TO DC TODAY! STORM THE [expletive] CAPITOL!!!” said the top-voted comment from user RedWhiteBlue15. “You fight now or get thrown into a camp later. ... They are going to take EVERYTHING FROM YOU INCLUDING YOUR HUMANITY!”

On Parler, a social media site popular with Trump supporters, some posters encouraged more violence.

“Disappointing. Pelosi, Schiff, Nadler, Schumer, Romney all got away,” wrote one poster. “DC is a target rich environment. Hope to see some of the DemonRat residences getting torched. Antifa knows how to do it. Learn from them.”

The episode marked Trump’s latest attempt to weaponize Twitter after his defeat. Since Election Day, Trump has attacked Biden, rejected his victory, floated widely disproved allegations about voter fraud and stirred his supporters to act. The antagonism — much of it meted out on social media, with little repercussion — culminated in the dramatic confrontation at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, which forced the District of Columbia to mandate a curfew and summon the National Guard.

It’s not the first time Trump’s social media has sought to promote such an outcome. Seven months ago, for example, the president responded to racial justice demonstrations in Minneapolis by attacking those in attendance as “thugs” and predicting that looting might lead to “shooting.”

That tweet prompted Twitter to discipline the president by blocking the tweet from view. Critics including Democratic lawmakers called on the company at the time to suspend the president’s account. But Twitter says its policies allow world leaders to sharing his or her views.

The company’s refusal to remove Trump prompted Jonathan Greenblatt, the president of the Anti-Defamation League, to blast Trump on Wednesday for “promoted sedition and incited violence." He also called on Twitter and other social media companies to “suspend his accounts ASAP as they would do for anyone else advocating disinformation and promoting violence.”

Joan Donovan, the research director at Harvard Kennedy School’s Shorenstein Center on Media, Politics and Public Policy, said the breach follows a long line of online “Stop the Steal” agitating and real-world attempts from Trump supporters to disrupt vote counting and election verification events in states across the U.S.

“This is the consequence of calling for a very wild protest,” as Trump had tweeted last month, and “it’s going to lead to some serious harm,” she said.

Several pro-Trump accounts on Twitter sought to blame the chaos on “antifa,” sharing baseless theories that followers of the far-left protest movement were “dressed as Trump supporters and causing havoc everywhere.” One message retweeted more than 3,000 times said, “Now who ACTUALLY wears all black and attacks law enforcement?? ANTIFA ACTORS!!! These are NOT Trump supporters attacking Capitol Police!!”

But many other Twitter accounts that promote Trump and QAnon voiced glee over the Capitol breach. "Wow, this movie is getting better and better. My popcorn is running out already! I need more!" said one QAnon-backing account.

Much of the online fury centered on Vice President Pence, who some Trump supporters had hoped would deliver an implausible saving grace by refusing to certify Biden’s victory.

After Pence said he would not intervene, L. Lin Wood, the Trump-allied attorney who has pushed to overturn the election, tweeted a baseless allegation that Pence “is a TRAITOR, a Communist Sympathizer & a Child Molester. Lock him up.” The tweet, which has not been flagged by Twitter, has been retweeted 15,000 times.

QAnon believers also shared images and video clips of Trump supporters smashing glass and storming the police surrounding the Capitol building. One well-known QAnon figure, a shirtless man known as the Q Shaman, could be seen in photos of the crowd inside the building after it had been breached.