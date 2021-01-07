It’s unusual. The president, who has more than 88 million followers, has made Twitter his main means of communication to speak directly to his supporters and the country at large, and frequently. In the past 30 days, he tweeted an average of 18 times each day, according to Social Blade.

That ended Wednesday night, after Twitter locked the president’s account Wednesday evening and required him to delete three of his tweets. One tweet included a video of Trump telling rioters, “We love you. You’re very special. Go home.”

AD

AD

Another, his most recent and now deleted tweet, read, “These are the things and events that happen when a sacred landslide election victory is so unceremoniously & viciously stripped away from great patriots who have been badly & unfairly treated for so long. Go home with love & in peace. Remember this day forever!”

Facebook also took down the video and said it will suspend Trump for at least the next two weeks, and maybe longer.

"We believe the risks of allowing the President to continue to use our service during this period are simply too great,” Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg wrote in a post announcing the suspension.

Twitter announced its own action against the president from a company account Wednesday evening, saying it required the tweets be deleted “for repeated and severe violations of our Civic Integrity policy.”

AD

AD

It’s unclear why the president hadn’t yet tweeted Thursday. But it’s so far his longest break from tweeting since Nov. 30, 2019. At that time, 27 hours, 11 minutes and 32 seconds lapsed between his posts, according to Factba.se, which tracks the president’s Twitter account.

The longest gap in tweeting since he became president happened started on June 7, 2017 and lasted for 45 hours, 53 minutes and 24 seconds, according to Factba.se.

More recently, president took a more than 12-hours-long break from tweeting in early October after he announced on the site that he had tested positive for the coronavirus, but he picked the practice back up within hours.

Trump has lashed out at social media companies for what he says is censorship for months, particularly after Twitter labeled his post with a fact check for the first time in May. As part of that effort, he has pushed to repeal a law called Section 230, which prevents tech companies from being held liable for much of what their users post online.

AD

AD

Many Democrats and Republicans agree that 230 needs some sort of reform, though Trump’s suggestions have been extreme.

Unlike past presidents, Trump has embraced social media as a way to talk directly to people. He often, experts believe, writes and sends his own tweets — a practice that has both enamored his supporters and gotten him into hot water with civil rights organizations, lawmakers and members of his own administration.

Since the election, however, he has escalated his rhetoric, eventually leading to his suspension.