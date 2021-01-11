Twitter

Twitter started slapping a label on Trump’s claims that he won the 2020 election in November: “This claim about election fraud is disputed.” The platform didn’t attempt to limit his 88 million followers from viewing or sharing such postings, as it had in June for Trump’s tweets labeling the people demonstrating after the killing of George Floyd as “THUGS.”

Fast-forward to Wednesday: The platform locked Trump out of his account for 12 hours following the Capitol assault and said it wouldn’t return access until he deleted three tweets that Twitter said violated its content policy. Then, on Friday, following two more incendiary tweets from Trump, Twitter announced a permanent ban on his account. The platform also later suspended @POTUS, the official account for the presidency, and his @TeamTrump campaign account after Trump attempted to try to skirt the ban.

Two Twitter accounts belonging to pro-Trump lawyer Lin Wood were also permanently suspended Thursday over tweets that the platform said incited violence. A Twitter representative did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

A Saturday tweet by Rudolph W. Giuliani linking to his appearance on the Stephen K. Bannon podcast “War Room” and claiming that YouTube was censoring him was slapped with this label on Twitter: “This claim of election fraud is disputed, and this Tweet can’t be replied to, retweeted or liked due to a risk of violence.” Trump’s personal attorney had falsely claimed on the podcast that the Capitol rioters were “trained anarchists” attempting to frame Trump.

Twitter permanently banned Bannon, a former White House chief strategist, following the November election after he suggested in a video that Anthony S. Fauci, the nation’s top infectious-disease expert, and FBI Director Christopher A. Wray should be beheaded.

Longtime Trump ally Roger Stone was permanently banned in 2017 after mocking prominent journalists and media personalities.

Facebook and Instagram

Facebook and its photo-sharing service, Instagram, suspended Trump for 24 hours starting Wednesday after he posted a video telling the mob that breached the Capitol to go home while also saying “we love you, you’re very special.”

The next day, chief executive Mark Zuckerberg announced that Trump would be banned indefinitely but at least through the presidential transition. The suspension came after Twitter’s 12-hour ban but marked the most aggressive action taken against the president by a social platform.

“The shocking events of the last 24 hours clearly demonstrate that President Donald Trump intends to use his remaining time in office to undermine the peaceful and lawful transition of power to his elected successor, Joe Biden,” Zuckerberg wrote in a post. “We believe the risks of allowing the President to continue to use our service during this period are simply too great.”

In July, the platform removed more than 100 pages and accounts on Facebook and Instagram affiliated with Stone for using fake accounts to spread misinformation, the company said at the time.

Facebook and Instagram representatives did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

YouTube

Google-owned YouTube said in a thread tweeted by YouTube Insider on Thursday that it would issue strikes to any channels posting videos with false claims — including about widespread voter fraud — that violate the platform’s policies. The company said it has removed thousands of videos in the past month, including several posted by Trump, that “spread misinformation claiming widespread voter fraud changed the result of the 2020 election.” Channels with one strike are temporarily suspended from posting or live-streaming; three strikes within three months will warrant permanent removal.

YouTube said in a statement that Trump’s channel hasn’t received three strikes, as of Monday.

The platform had removed the Bannon video regarding Fauci and Wray — his first strike. It then suspended Bannon’s channel for one week after he published two videos that YouTube said violated its election misinformation policy. “War Room” was dropped after the Giuliani appearance.

Snapchat

The Snap-owned platform indefinitely suspended Trump’s account on Wednesday, citing concern over the possible spread of hate speech and threats of violence, a Snap spokeswoman said. The action comes after a decision in June to stop promoting Trump’s Snapchat account on the Discover page of the app.

“This does not mean that we will remove content that people disagree with, or accounts that are insensitive to some people,” CEO Evan Spiegel wrote in a June memo. “But there is simply no room for debate in our country about the value of human life and the importance of a constant struggle for freedom, equality, and justice.”

Reddit

In June, Reddit banned r/The_Donald and a slew of other pro-Trump pages that were prone to violent threats and misinformation for violating the platform’s policy. Following Wednesday’s violence, the platform also banned subreddit r/DonaldTrump, a hub for “Stop the Steal” conspiracy theorists that encouraged users to go to the U.S. Capitol.

Twitch