Twitter shares traded down more than 6 percent nearly two hours into Monday.

Late Friday, Twitter banned Trump out of a concern that his tweets threaten to incite further violence in a nation still reeling from a failed insurrection last week. The president’s repeated attacks on the outcome of the 2020 election previously helped fuel the mob that rioted at the U.S. Capitol, leaving five people dead.

Trump responded to the ban with a statement late Friday promising to seek an alternate social network — or build one of his own — in an attempt to get around a vast digital blockade that has prevented him from posting on sites including Facebook, which has also placed an indefinite suspension on his account.

“We will not be SILENCED!” Trump said in the statement, which he also tried to tweet from the president’s @POTUS account before Twitter blocked it.

Trump is expected to spend the final days of his presidency attacking Silicon Valley over allegations of censorship, according to a person familiar with the matter who spoke on the condition of anonymity. Twitter and its fellow tech giants deny the charges.

Trump’s supporters, meanwhile, took to a forum sympathetic to the president, called TheDonald.win, to express their displeasure over the weekend — and to sow the early seeds for a potential protest outside the company’s offices on Monday. Such sites teemed with similar talk ahead of the failed insurrection at the Capitol last week, and since then have glorified the violence that took place in Washington.

“Maybe the hq should be burned down when everyone goes one,” wrote one user on a widely trafficked thread on the forum discussing the protest.

Other tech giants have joined Twitter and Facebook in taking action against the president and his allies in recent days amid mounting political tensions in the United States — and growing fears about further, deadly violence still to come. Another pro-Trump social-media network, Parler, went dark early Monday after Amazon’s web-hosting business ceased hosting the site. Apple and Google each have blocked Parler from offering its app in their app stores, further constraining the right-leaning service’s reach. All three tech giants say Parler has failed to properly police its platform for violent threats, a charge Parler denies.