Amazon kicked Parler off its cloud computing service, effectively forcing it to shut down completely on Monday while it worked to find a different provider. Parler responded by suing Amazon on Monday, alleging it broke its contract by not giving the social network enough notice. (Amazon chief executive Jeff Bezos owns The Washington Post.)

Smaller companies followed suit. Shopify, which provides online store software, closed two Trump-associated stores. Zendesk and Okta, which provide popular back-end business services, both said they’d stopped working with Parler on Sunday. Reddit banned a major group on its site for Trump supporters. TikTok, the Chinese-owned social media app Trump has railed against, banned some videos of him speaking.

Taken together, the “coherence of the tech response” to the riots was “unprecedented,” said Hannah Bloch-Wehba, an associate professor at Texas A&M School of Law who has studied content moderation.

The situation highlights the power that antitrust regulators around the world are scrutinizing — the ability of a handful of tech giants to decide what can exist online. In Europe, the moves have already prompted concerns. A spokesman for German chancellor Angela Merkel said Merkel saw Trump’s ban as “problematic,” and that government should be behind such decisions, not private companies. In the U.S., conservatives used the bans as more fodder for their claims that tech companies are biased against them, which the companies deny. Democrats, who now control Congress as well as the presidency, want to enact new laws to curb tech’s power.

Tech companies have generally been reluctant to ban popular politicians or social movements, even when presented with examples of behavior that break their rules against harassment and violence. Twitter first started adding labels to some of the president’s tweets that broke its rules last May after grappling with the decision for two years. Both parties want to amend Section 230, a foundational Internet law, to hold the companies more responsible for their moderation decisions.

Google-owned YouTube said it would ban accounts that pushed election misinformation, but only after three strikes. Trump’s account remains available.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has long maintained he is uncomfortable with the role of deciding what kind of speech is allowed on his platform and what is not, and he has suggested it is the government’s role to set those rules.

“If you want to be effective, you absolutely need to go further,” said Bloch-Wehba. That could mean involving more companies like Amazon Web Services or Cloudflare, which can render websites and online applications useless by depriving them of the necessary infrastructure to operate. But that approach has come with big risks. “The closer you get to infrastructure the more dangerous those decisions are. Because if they’re wrong, the costs are significantly higher,” she said.

Apple declined to comment. Google pointed to its existing policies against inciting violence. Facebook chief operating officer Sheryl Sandberg said in an interview with Reuters on Monday that the company had no plans to end the ban on Trump.

Parler CEO John Matze said in a statement the company forbids incitement to violence and had worked to meet Apple and Google’s requirements for content moderation.

In lieu of new legislation that would limit harmful content online — an effort that would likely butt up against first amendment protections — the role of technology firms in the battle against misinformation and hate speech follows a repetitive cycle driven by current events and media coverage. Horrific events lead to more media scrutiny of online platforms, which then react to public pressure with stricter enforcement of their guidelines.

The pattern has played out with companies slowly shifting their policies over the past several years, often after consistent pressure from inside their own workforces. In 2017, Internet companies cut off services for neo-Nazi website the Daily Stormer after a counterprotester was killed by a white supremacist during a march in Charlottesville. A year later, YouTube, Facebook and other tech platforms banned conspiracy theorist Alex Jones’ show Infowars.

In October, Facebook banned thousands of groups that supported the pro-Trump QAnon conspiracy theory, strengthening a previous policy that had blocked QAnon groups that pushed for violence. In December, YouTube said it would begin blocking videos that made false claims about the 2020 general election, a policy change that resulted in some videos from Trump’s account being taken down. On Monday, Twitter said it doubled down against QAnon supporters, banning 70,000 accounts associated with the conspiracy theory.

Madihha Ahussain, special counsel for Muslim Advocates, a nonprofit devoted to stopping bigotry online, tied the tech giants’ efforts to remove Parler and Trump’s social media accounts to the shifting political winds in Washington. “Up until now, they’ve come up with excuse after excuse,” for allowing conspiracy theories and hate speech, she said. Ahussain said the companies fear regulation from a Democratically-controlled Congress and White House. “This is a business decision for them,” she said.

Google’s decision to suspend Parler was made under an existing policy that requires apps that host user-generated content to moderate that content, which it alleged Parler failed to do. Google also stopped allowing right-wing website MyMilitia.com to use its services to run advertisements, citing an existing policy against supplying sites that threaten violence.

Apple’s App Store rules say it will remove apps for content or behavior “that we believe is over the line.” But the guidelines offer few specifics, quoting instead from a famous Supreme Court justice’s definition of pornography: "'I’ll know it when I see it,’ And we think that you will also know it when you cross it.”

In the past, Apple has hesitated to hold app developers responsible when apps like Parler allow users to produce content of their own. Instead, Apple will reach out to developers and work with them on improving their content moderation capabilities. When The Washington Post found reports of unwanted sexual content, racism and bullying on “random chat apps,” which are often used by kids, Apple allowed the apps to remain on the store because they use some content moderation and other safeguards.

When Apple removed Parler from its app store over the weekend, it cited the same reason Google did — Parler’s content moderation was not effective enough. “The processes Parler has put in place to moderate or prevent the spread of dangerous and illegal content have proved insufficient. Specifically, we have continued to find direct threats of violence and calls to incite lawless action,” Apple told Parler before removing the app, according to a statement provided by Apple. “While there is no perfect system to prevent all dangerous or hateful user content, apps are required to have robust content moderation plans in place to proactively and effectively address these issues,” Apple wrote.

Parler has been operating without censure from the app stores for months, and got a boost in popularity around the November election.

Amazon has pulled other levers within its empire to address far-right radicalism after the U.S. Capitol siege. Last week, the Amazon-owned video service Twitch disabled Trump’s account indefinitely. And on Monday, the company began removing QAnon related merchandise from its marketplace.

Even if tech companies do not go any further, the actions of the last week amount to a real change, said Nandini Jammi, a marketing industry advocate and co-founder of Check My Ads, a consulting firm that helps advertisers avoid sites with hate speech and disinformation.