Facebook Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg has sought to deflect, noting that organizing and conversations about violent plans to attack the Capitol took place on smaller, right-leaning free speech oriented services such as Parler and Gab.

In an interview on Monday which was live-streamed on Reuters, Sandberg said the events of January 6th “were largely organized on platforms that don’t have our abilities to stop hate, don’t have our standards and don’t have our transparency.”

She noted that last week the company took down content affiliated with the conspiracy theory QAnon, the extremist group Proud Boys, as well as hashtags and other content affiliated with Stop the Steal, the rallying cry of Trump and his movement to delegitimize election results. She said there was likely to be some content on Facebook because the company’s enforcement was “never perfect.”

A growing body of evidence shows Facebook played a much larger role than Sandberg suggested.

The #StoptheSteal hashtag was widely used on the service until Monday, when a search on Facebook reported that 128,000 people were talking about it and in many cases using it to coordinate for the rally, according to Eric Feinberg, Vice President at the advocacy group Coalition for a Safer Web.

And two dozen Republican Party officials and organizations in at least 12 states posted on Facebook to coordinate bus trips to the rally, according to research by the left-leaning media watchdog group Media Matters for America, which published screenshots of the fliers and memes.

“BUS TRIP to DC … #StoptheSteal. If your passions are running hot and you’re intending to respond to the President’s call for his supporters to descend on DC on Jan 6, LISTEN UP!” wrote the Polk County Republican Party of North Carolina in a Facebook post that is no longer publicly available.

In a statement, Facebook spokeswoman Liz Bourgeois said, “Sheryl began by noting these events were organized online, including on our platforms — with the clear suggestion we have a role here.”

“She was making the point, which has been made by many journalists and academics, that our crackdowns on QAnon, militia and hate groups has meant large amounts of activity has migrated to other platforms with fewer rules and enforcement,” Bourgeois added. She denied that Sandberg sought to deflect blame.

Facebook has been at the center of controversies over its role in organizing far-right events since at least 2017, when the service played a central role in promoting a Neo-Nazi rally in Chartlottesville, Va.in which one person died.

Throughout last year, the company was a hub for organizing protests against government lockdowns related to covid-19 — including when armed militias entered the Capitol in Michigan — and for other pro-Trump rallies to decertify election results.

Facebook banned several far-right figures from its service following the Neo-Nazi event, and, in 2020, belatedly blocked organizing for protests that opposed government orders related to the pandemic. And immediately following the election, Facebook also said it banned or labeled misinformation about election results, including taking action against the term Stop the Steal and banning a large group affiliated with it in the election’s immediate aftermath.

Bourgeois said that the actions taken to limit the reach of the term Stop the Steal in the election’s immediate aftermath were temporary. She said the hashtag was blocked again this Monday, nearly a week after the Capitol event.

The proliferation of such events demonstrates how the company’s own policing has fallen short, and also raises questions about the lines between misinformation and real-world action. The company may act to limit the spread of false information, but has been hesitant to restrict people from organizing events based on their beliefs — even when those beliefs are based on misinformation.

Feinberg’s searches for the banned hashtag #StoptheSteal, along with affiliated hashtags #DoNotCertify, #WildProtest, and #FightforTrump on Facebook and Instagram as recently as of this Monday revealed hundreds of posts promoting the rally, according to a review by The Washington Post.

Some of that promotion included Instagram posts with detailed maps of the Capitol and a guide to the speakers there.

Another flier, posted on Facebook on January 5th, was a meme that called for “Operation Occupy the Capitol” and promoted the hashtag “1776Rebel,” according to a screenshot posted by Media Matters. The 1776 reference was used to imply that this capitol rally would be the Trump supporters’ moment to overthrow an unjust regime, similarly to when the U.S. became independent from Britain.

The flier also included a quote from Abraham Lincoln which said, "We the people are the rightful masters of both Congress and the Courts, not to overthrow the Constitution but to overthrow the men who wold pervert the Constitution.”

The existence of the flier was first reported by NBC News. Media Matters showed that it was circulated by Republican Party officials in Georgia, Texas, North Carolina, and Oregon.

On December 28th, a Facebook account called Women for America First posted about a March for Trump in Huntington Beach, California with a photo of a bus and a link to a website Trumpmarch.com.