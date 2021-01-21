In those and other cases, Slaughter has supported enforcement even as she has joined the FTC’s fiercest critics in saying the commission should have acted more swiftly, and decisively, to penalize the tech industry for its missteps. She has called on the watchdog agency to calibrate its punishments better so that harmed Web users are made whole — and companies in Silicon Valley are deterred from committing similar acts in the future.

“The threats to consumer privacy are growing. They impact our most vulnerable citizens more than most, and they demand new solutions,” Slaughter said in a September 2019 speech that illustrated her views about the agency’s responsibility to penalize wrongdoers. “My hope is that the ‘near future’ brings renewed action on this front across the board, from the FTC, Congress, advocates and industry, and I feel both humbled and privileged to get to take part in this effort.”

The appointment reflects the tectonic political shift underway in Washington as Democrats, newly in charge of the White House and Congress, prepare to roll back a slew of deregulatory actions implemented under President Donald Trump. Biden and his congressional counterparts over the past year have teased an ambitious digital agenda, promising to rein in Silicon Valley and rethink the legal protections afforded to tech giants’ handling of harmful content online.

But Slaughter may face early obstacles at the commission. New vacancies at the FTC may leave it deadlocked at two Democrats and two Republicans. The stalemate will not totally trap the agency in policy paralysis, but it still may set back some of Slaughter’s most ambitious plans at the FTC until Biden nominates additional Democrats and the party’s razor-thin majority in the Senate can confirm them.

Privacy watchdogs said they expected Slaughter, a former top aide to now-Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.), to try to use all the powers at the commission’s disposal to probe the tech industry for potential wrongdoing.

