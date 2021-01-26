It was not immediately clear what was causing the outages. Amazon Web Services’ status page showed its service, which provides computing power to large swaths of the Internet, was operating normally. Slack said there were no issues with its service, meaning the outages could possibly be caused by an internet service provider.
(Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos owns The Washington Post.)
The outage also disrupted school districts’ online teaching programs, which have become essential in the past year.
Prince William County Public Schools in Virginia tweeted just after noon Tuesday that it is “aware of Internet connection problems with Verizon FIOS impacting students and staff.”
Verizon, Google, Amazon and Zoom did not immediately respond to a request for comment.